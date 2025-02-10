Ontex joins CDP’s A list for leadership in climate change transparency and action





Ontex awarded for disclosure and commitment to environmental transparency and action in 2024, both related to climate and forestry

In 2024, Ontex updated its sustainability strategy, with a.o. more ambitious environmental targets related to responsible sourcing, reducing carbon emissions and fossil-based plastics

Aalst, Belgium, February 10, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, is proud to announce that it has been awarded an ‘A’ rating by global environmental non-profit organization CDP* for its Climate Change disclosure in 2024 and a ‘A-‘ rating for CDP Forests, for transparency in forestry-related matters.

Ontex earned its ‘A’ climate action rating by being transparent about how it emits and actively reduces carbon emissions, sources renewable energy responsibly, and how it manages forests and fibres responsibly, as part of its journey towards embedding good, scalable sustainability practice into every single product. This top rating places Ontex among the world’s leading companies in climate transparency and action, underscoring its commitment to driving sustainability across its value chain and aligning with global climate goals.

Improved scoring for Forestry to ‘A-‘ recognizes Ontex’s efforts in continuous transparent disclosure of its forest-related impacts and dependencies. The solid scoring also validates the overall actions taken by the group to identify and manage risks related to deforestation and forest degradation.

More ambitious Sustainability Strategy and targets

In 2024, in response to increased regulations and subsequent demand, Ontex updated its ESG-based sustainability strategy with more ambitious targets. The ‘planet’ pillar confirms Ontex’s commitment to climate leadership:

Carbon reduction – Targeting a significant reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Sustainable materials – Increasing the use of renewable and recycled materials in products and packaging ,directly impacting carbon footprint.

Partnering for circularity - Advancing innovation in product design and waste reduction initiatives to minimize environmental impact in order to minimize scope 3 impacts.

Annick De Poorter, Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer, said: We are honored to receive this improved ‘A’ rating from CDP, especially in a year of more stringent and complex reporting requirements. This score is a recognition for our full team’s continuous efforts to integrate sustainability into our business strategy, and motivates us to strengthen our commitment to environmental stewardship and to drive innovation in sustainable practices, in strong partnership with our customers, suppliers and partners. That’s how we are ‘Here for you. Here for the better.’

Read more about Ontex’s Sustainability Strategy and 2030 targets on ontex.com/sustainability.

*About CDP

CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit that surveys corporate environmental disclosure on behalf of more than 740 institutional investors, with approximately 23,000 companies responded to the survey. The results of this survey are also used in the world’s leading Socially Responsible Investment Index (SRI Index), which evaluates corporate activities from an ESG perspective.

CDP scores play a critical role in moving companies from transparency to action. There are clear business benefits that come with greater transparency. CDP A List companies outperformed market peers by 6% in stock gains for the last decade, showing that transparency and ambition are rewarded by the market.

The full methodology and criteria for the A List is available on CDP’s website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores





