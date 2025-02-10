Strategic Expansion of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Set to Support Electrification Goals in Europe and North America

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charging Infrastructure for Heavy Commercial Vehicles in Europe and North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of connected heavy commercial vehicle charging points in Europe and North America to reach 541,000 by 2031

The commercial vehicle charging infrastructure industry is in the very early stages of a growth phase which will last for decades. Mega-challenges such as vehicle emissions and climate change continue to encourage investments in electric commercial vehicles and charging infrastructure, contributing to a positive outlook for the market. Harsh emission regulations from governments in both Europe and North America are also a market catalyst.

The installed base of dedicated charging points in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 percent from about 14,000 in 2023 to 345,000 by the end of 2031. In North America, the total number of dedicated charging points in use is estimated to increase from approximately 9,000 in 2023 to reach 196,000 by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 47%. These numbers include both public and non-public charging points.

Charging stations are expected to be connected through technologies like Wi-Fi and cellular IoT, allowing for smart charging management. Charge point operators (CPOs) can remotely monitor and maintain charging stations, while commercial vehicle drivers can locate chargers, monitor charging availability and manage payments. Fleet managers can utilise smart charging software to reduce charging costs by charging at non-peak hours. The publisher believes that most of the commercial vehicle charging will be depot charging at the home base.

In Europe, the installed base of public charging stations for commercial vehicles is still very small and will increase to 14,200 charging points by 2031. The situation in North America is similar and the installed base is expected to grow to 8,200 by 2031. The commercial vehicle OEM part of the value chain is consolidated and consists of a few major incumbent OEMs with global reach including Volvo Group, TRATON Group, Daimler Truck and PACCAR. There are additionally a number of newcomers targeting the electric commercial vehicle market specifically.

Examples of these actors include the major Chinese OEMs BYD and Charging Infrastructure for Heavy Commercial Vehicles in Europe and North America Geely as well as Einride, Tesla, Nikola, Windrose and Volta Trucks. The OEMs drive the industry forward through innovative pilot projects, joint ventures and collaborations such as the CharIN association. In North America, there are a number of regional as well as international companies marketing DC chargers for commercial vehicles. ChargePoint is a leading player in the market and a fullservice provider offering hardware, software and CPO services.

Other major regional hardware providers include ABB, Blink Charging, BorgWarner, BTC Power (E.ON), Detroit Diesel, Delta Electronics, Kempower, SK Signet and Siemens. In Europe, the market for DC charging solutions is more fragmented than in North America. Prominent actors include ABB, ADS-TEC Energy, Alpitronic, Ekoenergetyka, Kempower, SBRS and Siemens.

There are several software-specific providers in both regions, offering connectivity solutions for charging. Solutions include fleet management tools, peak shaving and smart charging management. Examples of software specific actors include Last Mile Solutions, Virta, Driivz, GreenFlux, Ampeco, Optimile and Noodoe. The commercial vehicle charging industry has seen initiatives from several CPOs specifically targeting heavy commercial vehicle charging.

North American actors such as TeraWatt Infrastructure, Greenlane and Forum Mobility have extensive expansion plans across the entire region. Most North American charging stations are located or planned to be initially located in the state of California. There are also commercial vehicle charging pilot projects in other states such as New York and the Canadian province of Quebec. In Europe, the joint venture CPO Milence is a major player and plans to roll out 1,700 charging stations by 2027. Circle K is also investing heavily in commercial vehicle charging and has opened 27 sites with a combined 108 charging points designed for heavy trucks. Other CPOs with heavy commercial vehicle charging initiatives include Aral Pulse (BP Pulse), EnBW and Rifil.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on heavy commercial vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the EV charging value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 45 companies offering EV charging hardware and software.

Profiles of 26 charge point operators (CPOs).

Profiles of 26 electric heavy commercial vehicle OEMs.

Market forecasts lasting until 2031.

This report answers the following questions

What is the current state and size of the heavy commercial EV charging market?

What are the current trends on this market?

Which are the leading providers of hardware and software solutions?

Which are the leading electric commercial vehicle OEMs?

Which are the leading charge point operators in Europe and North America?

What equipment and service offerings are available from the different vendors?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of commercial vehicle chargers?

Which government initiatives are there for electric commercial vehicles and chargers?

Key Topics Covered:

Commercial Vehicle Charging in Europe and North America

User segments

Electric commercial vehicle range

Electric commercial vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe

Electric commercial vehicle charging infrastructure in North America

The electric commercial vehicle market

Charging strategies Depot charging Destination charging Opportunity charging

Market players Charge point operators (CPOs) Heavy commercial vehicle OEMs Hardware and software providers



Charging Technologies and Standards

Electric vehicle charging AC and DC Heat management

Battery capacity and charging time

Connector standards Type 1 Type 2 Combined Charging System (CCS) Megawatt Charging System (MCS) North American Charging Standard (Tesla) CHAdeMO GB/T Pantograph charging Overhead catenary charging Wireless charging

Connectivity and management software Cellular IoT gateways, routers and modems The Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) Charging station management software

Payment solutions Mobile payments and RFID tags ISO 15118 Autocharge Payment terminals



Vehicle Manufacturers

BYD

Daimler Truck Detroit Diesel Freightliner Thomas Built Buses Rizon Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Einride

Farizon Auto (Geely)

Iveco Group

Lion Electric

Nikola Corporation

PACCAR Peterbilt Kenworth DAF

Quantron

Tesla

TRATON Scania MAN Truck & Bus International Motors

Volta Trucks

Volvo Group Volvo Trucks Mack Trucks Renault Trucks Volvo Buses and Nova Bus

Windrose

Xos Trucks

Emerging actors

Charge Point Operators

Europe

BP Pulse

Circle K

E.ON

EnBW

Enel X

Engie Vianeo

Fastned

GOFAST

Iberdrola

Ionity

Kople

Milence

Nimbnet

Rifil

Shell Recharge Solutions

Uno-X Mobility

Vattenfall

North America

Blink Charging

ChargePoint

Electrify America

EVgo

Forum Mobility

Greenlane

Hydro-Quebec

Terawatt Infrastructure

WattEV

Additional CPOs



Hardware and Software Providers

Europe

ABB E-mobility

ADS-TEC Energy

Alpitronic (Hypercharger)

AMPECO

Charge-V

Circontrol

Driivz

E-Totem

Efacec

Ekoenergetyka

EnerCharge (KEBA)

Enersense

Euroloop

EVBox

Evtec

GreenFlux

i-charging

IES Synergy

Ingeteam

Kempower

Kostad

L-Charge

Last Mile Solutions

Legrand

Optimile

Power Electronics

RetailSonar

Siemens

Tritium

Twaice

Virta

North America

BorgWarner

BTC POWER (E.ON)

Camber

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel Corporation (Daimler Truck)

EV Connect

EverCharge

EvGateway

FreeWire Technologies

Geotab

InCharge Energy

Noodoe

SK Signet

Tellus Power Green

Additional hardware and software providers



Early Use Cases

DFDS electrifies A-B routes together with Volvo Trucks

Tesla delivers 50 Tesla Semis to PepsiCo

MTAs road to electrify bus-traffic in New York City

Boliden deploys underground electric trucks for mining

ARC operates Scania electric refuse trucks in Copenhagen

Schneider adds close to 100 electric Freightliner eCascadia

DSV orders 300 electric Volvo trucks

Market Analysis and Trends

Market analysis Market forecasts Regional market analysis Government incentives and investments in Europe Government incentives and investments in North America

Value chain analysis DC charging hardware providers Software providers and charge point operators Commercial vehicle OEMs Mergers and acquisitions

Market drivers and barriers

Market trends Demand for public en route and destination charging to increase rapidly The electric commercial vehicle market continues to grow fast Open architectures alter the EV charging value chain A modular design improves the case for DC charging Electric Trucking-as-a-Service (TaaS) is an attractive model Battery buffered charging can solve grid connectivity issues New market entrants enrich the EV charging value chain



