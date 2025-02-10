Antibiotics Market Expected To Reach USD 72.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at CAGR 4.1% | Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma, Bayer

United Kingdom, London, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Antibiotics Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Antibiotics Market, valued at USD 50.8 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 72.9 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2032.

The antibiotics market is driven by rising bacterial infections, an ageing population, and healthcare advancements. Antibiotics like penicillin and cephalosporins are crucial for treating infections, while research tackles antibiotic resistance. Despite challenges, ongoing innovation and awareness are fueling market growth, with both branded and generic antibiotics playing a key role.

Key Industry Insights –

Rising Focus on Antibiotic Resistance:

Antibiotic resistance is one of the most significant trends noted in the antibiotics market in recent years. Consequently, the misuse and overuse of antibiotics have led to bacteria developing resistance to conventional antibiotic treatment methods. This has consequently resulted in increased investments aimed at discovering new antibiotics to combat this resistance. Moreover, pharmaceutical firms are currently working on the development of antibiotics: bacteriophage therapy and antimicrobial peptides.

High Research and Development Costs

Developing new antibiotics is costly and time-consuming due to the complexity of targeting bacteria without harming human cells. The research and development (R&D) process involves rigorous testing, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals, all of which increase expenses and time requirements. Moreover, there is a lack of financial incentives for pharmaceutical companies, as antibiotics typically offer lower returns on investment compared to more lucrative therapeutic areas like oncology or cardiovascular treatments. This discourages investment in antibiotic innovation, contributing to a limited pipeline of new drugs and exacerbating the global challenge of antibiotic resistance.

Growing Demand in Emerging Economies

The understanding of healthcare in the developing economies has advanced rapidly, creating a significant opportunity for the antibiotics market. Nations in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, and various other parts of Asia are rapidly advancing; their healthcare systems are enhancing, and they are investing more in health services, consequently seeking more antibiotics. In these regions, infectious diseases have been increasing, and greater access to health care has contributed to market growth. Moreover, governments in these areas are increasingly focusing on the local manufacturing of pharmaceutical goods and the encouragement of regional antibiotic markets. Given the rising demand and the current push for local production and processing of goods, there is significant opportunity for both local and international pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Growing Antibiotic Resistance

Increasing antibiotic resistance poses a significant challenge to the Antibiotics Market. As bacteria evolve and become resistant to existing antibiotics, the efficiency of these treatments contracts, leading to lengthier illnesses, advanced medical costs, and increased mortality rates. This issue complicates the development of new antibiotics, with the research and development pipeline struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of resistance. Overuse and misuse of antibiotics in both human medicine and agriculture further worsen the problem. These factors create pressure on the market to innovate and find alternative solutions to combat resistant infections.

Key Players to Watch:

Abbott Laboratories (United States)

Astellas Pharma (Japan)

Bayer (Germany)

Daiichi Sankyo (Japan)

Eli Lilly (United States)

GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom)

Johnson & Johnson (United States)

Lupin (India)

Merck & Co. (United States)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Pfizer (United States)

Roche (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France)

Sun Pharmaceutical (India)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Other Active Players

Recent Development

In April 2023, Baxter International Inc., a global leader in sterile medication production, announced the U.S. launch of ZOSYN (piperacillin and tazobactam) Injection. The premix formulation of Zosyn, indicated for treating multiple infections caused by susceptible bacteria, became available in Baxter’s proprietary single-dose Galaxy containers. This launch aimed to enhance the delivery and accessibility of essential antibiotic therapy.

In May 2023, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of Xacduro (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection) as a new treatment for hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex. The approval applies to patients aged 18 and older.

Key Segments of Market Report –

By Drug Class

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

7-ACA

Others





By Type

Branded Antibiotics

Generic Antibiotics

By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

By Region:

The North America region dominated the antibiotics market due to efficient health care systems, substantial health care spending, and a widespread incidence of bacterial infections. Other well-established sectors encompass pharmaceuticals, and a solid legal framework is already established concerning bacterial antibiotic innovations. In 2023, North America accounted for roughly 35% of global antibiotic consumption market share. Increased incidences of hospital-acquired infections, growing worries about antibiotic utilization and resistances, along with the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in the area, are among the elements that bolster the region. In addition, ongoing research and development of antibiotics to combat bacteria resistant to these medications will continue to propel the North American antibiotic market throughout the forecast period.

Comprehensive Offerings:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Antibiotic Market:

1. Executive Summary:



Into the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways.

2. Market Landscape:



