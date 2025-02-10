To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 569

February 10th, 2025





ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025 IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the annual general meeting in the company to be held on April 9th, 2025, at 15.00 at the address:

Scandic CPH Strandpark

Amager Strandvej 401

2770 Kastrup

Topics for admission to the agenda must be submitted to the Board of Directors by February 26th, 2025.

The agenda for the general meeting shall be published no later than 3 weeks before the general meeting is held.

The shareholders are encouraged to plan for participation, either in person, by voting by correspondence, or by proxy.

Further information can be obtained from the Investor Relation section on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com), which will be fully updated from March 18th, 2025.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03