3Q 2024 Telecom Vendor Analysis: Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia Lead in Telco Network Infrastructure

The goal of this report series is to equip telecom industry decision-makers with a comprehensive view of spending trends and vendor market power in their industry. To do this technology vendors' revenues in the telecom vertical are assessed across a wide range of company types and technology segments. This market is called "telco network infrastructure" or "Telco NI."
This study tracks 134 Telco NI vendors, providing revenue and market share estimates for the 1Q13-3Q24 period. Of these 134 vendors, 108 are actively selling to telcos; most others have been acquired by other companies in the database. For instance, ADVA is now part of Adtran, but both companies remain in the database because of historic sales.
Below are the key highlights of the report:
Revenues: Telco NI vendor revenues were $49.6B in 3Q24 and $205.7B for the annualized 3Q24 period overall, up 0.3% and down 5.6% on a YoY basis, respectively. Huawei lifted the market: excluding Huawei, the total market declined by 8.3% in annualized 3Q24 on a YoY basis. After many disappointing quarters, Huawei appears to have turned a corner in the last four quarters.
Top vendors: The top three Telco NI vendors remain the usual trio: Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia. They account for 37.5% of the total market in annualized 3Q24, or 33.6% in 3Q24 alone. China Comservice and ZTE have been jostling for the 4th and 5th positions since early 2019.
Key vendors by YoY revenue growth: The top two vendors, in terms of YoY revenue growth, are common to both single quarter and annualized 3Q24: Tejas Networks and Broadcom. Respectively, their jumps were due to BSNL's 4G rollout in India (Tejas), and acquisition of VMWare in Nov 2023 (Broadcom).
Spending outlook: Per the latest official forecast, telco capex - the main driver of the Telco NI market - is expected to dip from $314B in 2023 to just below $300B in 2024. Capex will struggle to see any growth over the next few years, likely ending 2028 at ~$280B. The outlook for specific country markets varies. Notably, the spending outlook for the US market is appealing in the short-term due to government funding (BEAD and RDOF).
Key Topics Covered:
- Report Highlights
- Summary- Results commentary
- Telco NI Market - Latest Results
- Top 25 Vendors - Printable tear sheets
- Charts- Single vendor snapshot
- Charts- 5 vendor comparisons
- R&D spending by vendors
- Raw Data - revenue estimates by the company
List of Figures and Charts
- YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures
- All vendors, YoY growth in single quarter sales
- Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B)
- Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change
- Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW
- Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 3Q24 TTM (annualized)
- Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 3Q24 ($B)
- Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 3Q24 ($B)
- Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market
- Telco NI market share changes, 3Q24 TTM vs. 3Q23 TTM
- Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 3Q24 vs. 3Q23
- YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (3Q24)
- Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 3Q24 Revenues (US$B)
- Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 3Q24 Revenues (US$B)
- R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (3Q22-3Q24)
Companies Featured
- 3M
- A10 Networks
- Accenture plc
- Accton Technology
- ADTRAN
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Affirmed Networks
- Airspan
- Akamai
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Allied Telesis
- Allot Communications
- Alphabet
- Altran Technologies
- Amazon
- Amdocs
- Amphenol
- Anritsu
- Arista Networks
- ARRIS International
- AsiaInfo Technologies
- Atos Origin
- Audiocodes
- Avaya
- Aviat Networks
- Beijing Xinwei
- Broadcom Limited
- BroadSoft, Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- CA Technologies
- Calix
- Capgemini
- Casa Systems
- Ceragon Networks
- Check Point Software
- China Comservice
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Citrix Systems
- Clearfield
- Comarch
- Comba Telecom
- CommScope Holding
- Commvault Systems
- Comptel
- Coriant
- Corning
- CSG
- Cyan
- DASAN Zhone
- Datang Telecom Technology
- Dell Technologies
- DragonWave Inc.
- DXC Technology (aka CSC)
- DyCom Industries
- Dynatrace
- ECI Telecom
- Ericsson
- EXFO Inc
- Extreme Networks
- F5 Networks
- Fiberhome
- Fortinet
- Fujikura
- Fujitsu Limited
- Furukawa Electric
- General Cable
- Harmonic Inc.
- HCL Technologies
- Hengtong Optic-electric
- Hitachi
- HPE
- Huawei
- Huber+suhner AG
- IBM
- Infinera
- Infosys
- Inseego
- Intel
- Italtel
- ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
- Juniper Networks
- Kathrein
- Kudelski
- Kyndryl Holdings
- Lenovo
- MasTec
- Mavenir
- Metaswitch
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric
- NEC Corporation
- Net Insight
- Netcomm
- NetScout Systems
- Nexans
- Nokia
- Nutanix
- Openet
- OPTIVA
- Oracle
- Pace plc
- Palo Alto Networks
- Prysmian
- Radcom
- Radisys
- Radware
- Rakuten Group
- Red Hat
- Ribbon Communications
- Ruckus Wireless
- Samsung Electronics
- SAP SE
- SeaChange International, Inc.
- Sopra Steria
- Spirent Communications
- Sterlite Technologies
- Subex
- Sumitomo Electric
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TE Connectivity
- Tech Mahindra
- Technicolor
- Tejas Networks
- Transmode
- Trigiant Group
- Ubiquiti
- VMWare
- Vubiquity
- Westell
- Wipro
- Wiwynn
- YOFC
- ZTE
