Welding Machinery Strategic Industry Report 2025: New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs

The global market for Welding Machinery was valued at US$15.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$22.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts.







Technological advancements are significantly shaping the welding machinery market. Innovations in automation and robotics are enhancing the efficiency and precision of welding processes, reducing labor costs and increasing production speed. The development of advanced welding techniques, such as laser welding and friction stir welding, is expanding the range of applications and improving the quality of welds.

Integration of IoT and smart technologies is enabling real-time monitoring and control of welding parameters, ensuring consistent and high-quality welds. Additionally, advancements in welding materials and consumables are improving the performance and durability of welding machinery.



What Role Do Market Demands Play in This Industry?



Market demands are driving significant changes in the welding machinery market. The increasing complexity of manufacturing processes and the demand for high-quality and precise welds are boosting the adoption of advanced welding machinery. The growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors is driving demand for welding equipment used in building and maintaining structures. The automotive and aerospace industries' focus on lightweight and durable materials is influencing the development of specialized welding machinery. Additionally, the push for automation and Industry 4.0 is prompting manufacturers to invest in automated and robotic welding solutions to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs.



What Factors Are Driving Market Growth?



The growth in the welding machinery market is driven by several factors, including advancements in welding technology, increasing demand from key industries, and the push for automation. Technological innovations, such as robotic welding and advanced welding techniques, are enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of welding machinery. The expansion of the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries is a significant driver, as these sectors require reliable and precise welding solutions.

The focus on automation and smart manufacturing is also propelling market growth, as businesses seek to improve productivity and reduce costs. Additionally, the development of high-performance welding materials and consumables is contributing to market expansion. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the welding machinery market.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Welding Machinery market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Product Type (Arc Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Other Product Types)

Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual)

End-Use (Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine, Other End-Uses)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Arc Welding Machinery segment, which is expected to reach US$14.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Oxy-Fuel Welding Machinery segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $4.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ACRO Automation Systems, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik, Coherent, Daihen, Denyo, ESAB, Hobart Brothers, KUKA, Panasonic, The Lincoln Electric Company and more.

Coverage of major players such as ACRO Automation Systems, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik, Coherent, Daihen, Denyo, ESAB, Hobart Brothers, KUKA, Panasonic, The Lincoln Electric Company and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Welding Machinery Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 349 major companies featured in this Welding Machinery market report include:

ACRO Automation Systems, Inc.

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik

Coherent Corp.

Daihen Corporation

Denyo Co., Ltd.

ESAB

Fronius International GmbH

IDEAL-Werk

IGM Robotersysteme

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Hobart Brothers

Miller Electric Mfg.

Kemppi

Kiefel GmbH

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

KUKA

Manufacturing Technology, Inc.

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Sonics & Materials, Inc.

The Lincoln Electric Company

voestalpine Bohler Welding Group



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1012 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Welding Machinery Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Economic Update

Competitive Scenario

Welding Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Welding Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Welding Machinery: Product Overview

Welding Machinery Industry: A Categorization

Robotic Welding

Select Product Segments: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Technologies Bring in a Radical Transformation in Welding Domain

Integration of Automation & Robotics Solutions Drive Efficiency of Welding Operations

Welding Robots Advance Growth

Market for Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Welding Equipment Witnesses Strong Growth

Buoyed by Technology Advances, Multi-Process Welding Offer Varied Benefits

Integration of Connectivity and Digitization to Benefit Demand

Diverse Challenges Encountered by Welding Companies & Relevant Answers

Laser Welding: A Fast Emerging Trend

Ample Room for Future Growth of Global Arc Welding Equipment Market

Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptative Controls on the Rise

Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes

Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding

Rising Environmental Consciousness Prompting Welding Industry to Pay More Attention to Green Welding Approaches

User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day

Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment

Measures to Overcome Issues with Aluminum Welding

Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities

FCAW Gains Acceptance

Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth

Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand

Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process

Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities

Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding Market Dynamics

World Steel Consumption in Million Metric Tons: 2022-2030

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of the Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Steel Market

An Overview of End-Use Segments

Construction Sector Remains Prominent Consumer

Welding Technology Gains as Oil & Gas Pipes to Get a Boost from Rising Energy Consumption

Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel Opportunities: Global Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2023

Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Strengthens the Business Case Oil & Gas Pipes: Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development (in US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023

Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage

Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Pure Welds Achieved for Interiors of Crude Oil Pipes Using Oxygen Sensors

Pipeline Industry Changes Impact Welding Trends

Power Generation

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Wind Energy

Nuclear Power Plants

Automotive Manufacturing: A Major End-Use Market

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Railroad Industry

Heavy Fabrication

Shipbuilding

New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs

Orbital Welding Systems for Precision Welds for Semiconductor and Biopharmaceutical Industries

New Technology Improves Capabilities of Orbital Welding Systems for Improved Manufacturing

