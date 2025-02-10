Churchill Resources Confirms Ni-Co Potential of Large Tonnage Seahorse Lake Intrusive at Florence Lake

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to provide an update on its 2024 fieldwork results at the Florence Lake nickel project located in Labrador. Highlights include:

Seahorse Lake Intrusive

CRI 2024 sampling confirms Ni-Co potential and ~7.5km strike length to the variably exposed Seahorse Intrusion with consistent historical surface grab samples grading 0.2-0.4% nickel and Company 2024 results confirm historical and new exposures with grades or 0.2-0.32% Ni and 100-756ppm Cobalt. The high cobalt value is much improved over the best historical result of 361ppm Co.



13 of 27 CRI samples at Seahorse returned high-interest aluminum undepleted komatiite geochemical signatures, suggesting more primitive, potentially Ni-enriched units may also be present in the volcanic assemblage. This is a very encouraging early sign for Seahorse.



The lone short historical drillhole, TSH96-04, into the eastern margin of the intrusive, also returned nickel values in the 0.2-0.3% range with 0.01%Co from selected short samples between 30-100m downhole. The entire core is available for sampling to the end of hole at 102m.



Baikie Belt

The northern licenses’ Baikie Sub-belt high-grade targets have been sampled with prioritization based on prospective komatiite geochemistry/VTEM conductors/high nickel-in-soil sampling highlighting numerous areas for detailed follow-up.



Paul Sobie, CEO, commented:

“Our 2024 fieldwork has confirmed that the Seahorse Lake Ultramafic Intrusive spans some 7.5km x 1km as suggested by its magnetic signature, and found it to outcrop over several impressively large areas. Historical grab sampling by Falconbridge returned pervasive surface nickel assays in the 0.2 to 0.4%Ni range, consistent with similar ultramafic intrusions being evaluated in Ontario, Quebec, BC, and Alaska.

Our 2024 sampling confirmed Seahorse’s Ni-Co potential per Table 1 and Figure 1, including a grab sample grading 756ppm Co (0.076%). We plan to cut long channel samples through these large outcrop exposures during fieldwork in 2025 to define nickel content over significant strike lengths and widths, as an important part of our first full “boots on the ground” season based out of the Florence Lake camp.

On our northern licenses covering the high-grade target Baikie Sub-belt ~5km northwest of Seahorse, we’ve now sampled most of the 43 priority targets identified from VTEM survey and follow-up soil sampling, allowing for prioritization for detailed prospecting, geology and geophysical surveys this summer.

Florence Lake lies ~70km west of the deep-water port of Postville, an all-weather road proposed along the Labrador coast would pass within 15km, and nearby waterfalls offer hydro-electric power potential, all greatly enhancing project economics.”





Figure 1 – Seahorse Lake Total Magnetic Intensity with 2024 and Falconbridge Surface Sampling





Figure 2 – Outcropping serpentinized peridotite southern Seahorse Lake Intrusion (note helicopter in distance for scale)





Figure 3 – Outcropping serpentinized peridotite central Seahorse Lake Intrusion



Table 1 – 2024 Lithogeochemical Sample Selected Analytical Results





Baikie Belt High-Grade Targets

The Baikie-Sub-belt volcanic package is highly encouraging for nickel discoveries throughout the volcanic stratigraphy, rather than just the Baikie Showing horizon, the primary target of Falconbridge, where a small deposit was delineated. CRI is continuing to sample the ultramafic lavas in the area of priority targets, following the recognition of numerous Al 2 O 3 -undepleted ultramafic volcanic areas (i.e., more primitive lavas, associated with nickel mineralization), as stacked targets located throughout the upper Eastern Volcanic areas of the greenstone belt, and importantly also within the more basal Western Volcanics. Kambalda-style nickel sulphide deposits occur primarily in the basal portions of ultramafic volcanic sequences.

Figure 4 following shows the location of 2024 lithogeochemical samples detailed in Table 1, as well as the location of all other CRI surface samples collected since 2021. As well Dr. Derek Wilton has sampled numerous historical drill holes, and NL Government Geological Survey geologists have sampled the rest of the historical drillholes, which data will be available in the near-term to further our compilations of geochemical data and follow-up plans. CRI is in close contact with the Geological Survey team, who are actively assessing the Baikie and Seahorse Lake areas through mapping, lithogeochemistry and age-dating of surface and core samples and who completed their first field season in the Florence Lake area in 2024. The Geological Survey is planning to be active again this summer on our property and the collaboration will be extremely helpful to Churchill.

2024 soil sampling was modest in sample numbers and targeted to assess VTEM conductors lower in the stratigraphy in the Western Volcanics per Figure 5. Moderate nickel anomalies were generated in several areas for follow-up this summer.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Derek H.C Wilton, P.Geo., FGC, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Mr. Wilton is an honourary research professor of Economic Geology at Memorial University and is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The lithogeochemical samples reported here were whole rock pieces, collected from outcrop and historical drill core by Dr. Wilton during fieldwork in September/October 2024. These samples were sealed in labelled plastic bags in the field. All sample bags were photographed and transported to Thunder Bay, ON, by secure courier. The samples were analysed by ALS Geochemistry Ltd. in Thunder Bay using ME-ICP06 whole rock and ME-MS61L analytical protocols. Samples with over limit Ni contents were re-assayed using OG-46 Aqua-Regia overlimit method. Quality control results, including the laboratory’s own control samples, were evaluated immediately.1

The soil samples were placed in labelled, sealed kraft paper bags and delivered to Eastern Analytical of Springdale, NL, an ISO/IEC 17025 certified facility. The samples were analysed using ICP 34 (inductively coupled plasma) analytical protocols. Samples with over limit Ni contents were re-assayed using Eastern’s Ore Grade Assay (multi acid digestion) overlimit method. Quality control results, including the laboratory’s control samples, were evaluated immediately.





Figure 4 – CRI Lithogeochemical Samples 2021-2024 in Baikie Sub-belt





Figure 5 – CRI Soil Samples 2022-2024 in Baikie Sub-belt on detailed CRI magnetics

