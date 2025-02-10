DHG Unveils Next-Generation ASIC Mining Chip to Enhance Global Hashrate Leasing Efficiency

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading hashrate leasing service provider DHG today announced the official development of a next-generation ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) mining chip. This new chip is designed to improve mining efficiency, enhance stability, and optimize energy consumption, providing global users with a more competitive and sustainable hashrate leasing service.







Strategic Advantages of ASIC Chip Development



With the rapid growth of the blockchain industry and the increasing demand for mining hashrate, DHG believes that independently developing ASIC chips is key to strengthening its market competitiveness. DHG’s Chief Technology Officer, Michael Thompson, stated:

"Hashrate is the core competitive power of blockchain networks. Through independent chip development, we aim to further optimize mining efficiency, allowing users to enjoy high-performance hashrate while reducing costs and increasing profitability."



The core advantages of this new chip development include:



· Technological Control & Innovation: Full control over chip design and optimization, ensuring flexibility and maintaining a leading position in technological innovation.

· Cost Reduction & Supply Chain Optimization: Reduced reliance on third-party suppliers, lowering procurement and operational costs while mitigating risks from supply chain fluctuations.

· Efficiency Improvement & Intelligent Management: Custom-designed chips enhance hashrate while minimizing energy consumption and heat generation, ensuring stable and efficient operation. The integration of an intelligent power management system dynamically adjusts power consumption based on demand, potentially saving up to 15% in energy costs.

· Promoting Green & Sustainable Mining: The application of smart power management technology reduces mining machine energy consumption, advancing the industry toward environmentally friendly mining practices and further enhancing DHG’s brand reputation.





Technological Breakthroughs to Boost Mining Efficiency



DHG’s next-generation ASIC chip will achieve significant technological advancements in the following areas to enhance mining efficiency:



· Advanced Process Technology: Utilizes 7nm or smaller process technology to improve performance while reducing energy consumption by 30%-50%.

· Optimized Architecture: Enhanced chip design increases computational efficiency per unit power by 40%.

· Intelligent Power Management: Built-in smart control system dynamically adjusts power consumption based on demand, further reducing operational costs.