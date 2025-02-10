Up to 70% Time Savings Achieved with Fully Integrated Advanced Referral Module of CareCloud's AI-Enabled EHR

Streamlining the Referral Process to Enhance Efficiency and Patient Experience

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-driven solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new advanced referral module. This innovative solution is designed to simplify the referral process for medical providers and enhance the patient experience through advanced automation and location-based guidance. By optimizing referrals to specialists, the module reduces administrative time and effort, enabling a more streamlined, patient-focused approach. With its automated workflow, healthcare providers can save up to 70% of the time typically spent on generating and managing referrals, allowing them to prioritize patient care.

92% of surveyed users rated the CareCloud’s advanced referral module as “exceptional”, praising its ease of use, efficiency, and ability to enhance patient satisfaction with one user explaining, “CareCloud’s advanced referral module has transformed how we handle patient referrals in our practice.” Asad Ullah of Mir Neurology & Spine Center continued, “Completing the referral process in real-time during patient visits ensures a seamless experience and faster access to specialty care. With the intuitive interface and location-based specialist recommendations, I can provide personalized options for my patients instantly. What’s even more valuable is that patients no longer have to call back or visit our office to complete or collect their referral forms. This not only improves efficiency but also enhances patient satisfaction by making the referral process more convenient and hassle-free."

The key features of CareCloud's advanced referral module:

Real-Time Referral Completion Medical providers can complete referral forms while the patient is still in the office, ensuring accuracy and efficiency during the visit. Specialist Recommendations with Location Guidance Integrated maps and location-based tools help doctors recommend specialists near the patient's home or workplace, ensuring convenience and accessibility. Secure Patient Notifications Patients receive text messages with a curated list of specialists, including secure links to detailed information such as the specialist’s name, contact details, and more. Seamless Appointment Booking Patients can contact their chosen specialist and book appointments directly through secure links. Once confirmed, the system automatically forwards the referral form to the specialist. Patient Access to Referral Documentation Patients can securely download, print, or access their referral forms through their Personal Health Record (PHR), ensuring ease of use and transparency.

“With 92% of surveyed users rating it as exceptional and the ability to save up to 70% of referral processing time, the Advanced Referral Module is transforming care coordination,” said Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “By automating workflows and providing real-time specialist recommendations, it enhances efficiency for providers and accessibility for patients, improving the overall healthcare experience. This launch reinforces CareCloud’s commitment to reducing administrative burdens and driving innovation in healthcare technology.”

