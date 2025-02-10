ORION CORPORATION

INVESTOR NEWS

10 FEBRUARY 2025 at 14.00 EET



Save the Date: Orion’s Capital Markets Day on 22 May 2025

Orion will hold a Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors, bankers and media representatives in Helsinki on 22 May 2025 in the afternoon.

During the afternoon, Orion’s President & CEO, Liisa Hurme, CFO René Lindell, and other members of the Executive Management Board will discuss Orion’s growth strategy, financial objectives and businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the event.

Orion’s Capital Markets Day is held at the event studio Eliel at Sanomatalo (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki, Finland) with a remote participation possibility. The webcast link and presentation materials will be published on Orion’s investor website at a later date.

A formal invitation including an agenda and registration details will be published closer to the event date.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

