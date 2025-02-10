Personal AI and Robotics Forecast Report 2025-2030: Personal Assistance Robots are set to Experience Rapid Growth, with their Market Size Expanding from $3.9 billion in 2025 to $7.7 billion in 2030

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Market by Application, Robot Type, Connectivity, Components and Price 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The service robotics market is rapidly expanding, distinct from the established industrial robotics sector. Service robots encompass both physical machines and software-based "bots" designed to assist individuals and organizations. These robots evolve from specialized devices to versatile tools that enhance human safety and well-being.

Furthermore, progress in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing is enabling the integration of these technologies into nearly all types of robots, including general-purpose bots. The convergence of AI and the Internet of Things (AIoT) will further propel market development, creating semi-autonomous systems capable of interacting directly with humans, other machines, and connected assets.

Report Scope:

This report evaluates the growing market for personal artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, driven by advancements in AI technology and an increasing demand for home automation and assistive devices for the elderly and disabled. The market is segmented into personal robots, digital personal assistants, and AI-based solutions. AI-based solutions are expected to witness substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of AI in various industries.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the personal AI and robotics market, providing valuable insights into market trends, forecasts, and key players. Readers will gain an in-depth understanding of the market landscape, including market segmentation, drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

The report also provides detailed information on the economic impact of personal AI and robotics, including job market trends and investment opportunities. Additionally, the report includes a solution provider analysis, highlighting the strategic alliances and product developments of key players in the market.

By reading this report, individuals and businesses can make informed decisions regarding investments, product development, and market strategies. The report is particularly beneficial for robotics companies, IT and telecom companies, and consumer-facing companies looking to enter or expand their presence in the personal AI and robotics market.

Select Report Findings:

The overall personal robot market is estimated to reach 63.8 billion dollars by 2030 globally

Teleoperated robot segment is forecasted to increase from $2.8 billion in 2025 to $3.2 billion in 2030

The home security and surveillance segment is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2025 to $6.4 billion in 2030

Personal assistance robots are set to experience rapid growth, with their market size expanding from $3.9 billion in 2025 to $7.7 billion in 2030

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Robotics, Mobile Robots, and AI Market

2.2 Personal AI and Robotics Market

2.3 Development of Autonomous Agents and Care Bots

2.4 AI Technology and Deep Learning Processes

2.5 Contextual Awareness and Intelligent Decision Support Systems

2.6 Aging Population, Mass Digitization and Human-Robotics Interaction Accelerates Growth

2.7 Evolution of Personal Assistants and Smart Advisory Services

2.8 Price Declines Drive Adoption for Low Cost Robotics

2.9 Open Software Platforms Accelerate Growth but Raises Ethical Concerns

2.10 Technical Complexity and Lack of Skilled Robot Designer May Hinder Growth

3 Personal AI and Robotics Market, Application, and Ecosystem Impact

3.1 Market Segmentation and Application Scenario

3.1.1 Personal Robots and Robotics Components

3.1.2 Digital Personal Assistant Services

3.1.3 AI Based System and Analytics

3.2 Economic Impact including Job Market

3.3 Investment Trends in Robotics and AI Systems

3.4 Robotics Patents a Key Area to Watch

4 Personal AI and Robotics Market Drivers and Challenges

4.1 Personal AI and Robotics Market Dynamics

5 Personal Robot Market Outlook and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

5.1 Aggregate Global Market Forecast 2025 - 2030

5.2 The U.S. Market Forecast

5.3 Canada Market Forecast

5.4 Europe Market Forecast

5.5 Germany Market Forecast

5.6 France Market Forecast

5.7 The UK Market Forecast

5.8 Italy Market Forecast

5.9 Spain Market Forecast

5.10 Luxembourg Market Forecast

5.11 APAC Market Forecast

5.12 China Market Forecast

5.13 Japan Market Forecast

5.14 South Korea Market Forecast

5.15 Singapore Market Forecast

5.16 Australia Market Forecast

6 Solution Provider Analysis

6.1 Strategic Analysis of Top Players

7 Personal AI and Robot Use Cases

7.1 Cleaning Robots

7.2 Entertainment Robots

7.3 Home Security and Surveillance

7.4 Wheel-powered Robot

7.5 PARO, Advanced interactive Robot

7.6 Vortex, a Programmable Robot

7.7 ROBEAR, Nursing Care Robot

7.8 AV1, A Small Telepresence Robot

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

