Cosmetic Surgery Market Forecast Report 2025-2033, by Procedure, Gender, Age Group, End User and Region

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Surgery Market Report by Procedure, Gender, Age Group, End User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cosmetic surgery market size reached USD 88.9 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 204.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.23% during 2025-2033. The increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases, rising awareness among individuals about new procedures, and the advent of smart implants represent some of the key factors driving the market.



At present, the expanding cosmetic and medical tourism, rising investments in improving healthcare infrastructure, and the development of high-quality healthcare services in several countries are catalyzing the demand for these surgeries across the globe.



Cosmetic Surgery Market Trends:



The increasing focus of individuals on improving their physical appearance, along with the rising influence of social media platforms, currently represents one of the major factors driving the demand for cosmetic surgeries around the world. Moreover, the surging prevalence of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, on account of sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, hormonal imbalance and insomnia is favoring the market growth.

In addition, there is an increase in the prevalence of obesity and other diseases that lead to excess fat accumulation in the body. This, in confluence with the growing global aging population, which is prone to develop sagging and loose skin, is influencing the market positively. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are undertaking measures to improve the safety of cosmetic procedures and generate awareness among individuals about new and advanced cosmetic procedures.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the demand for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures around the world. Besides this, there is a rise in the integration of 3D printing, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in cosmetic surgeries to create precise surgical guides, prosthetics, and implants and improve the accuracy and outcomes of procedures. These advanced technologies also help analyze data and images to optimize surgical planning, improve patient outcomes, and reduce human error. This, coupled with the advent of smart implants that help monitor and adapt to changes in the body, communicate with other devices like smartphones and provide real time data on the condition of the patient, is strengthening the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global cosmetic surgery market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on procedure, gender, age group, and end user.



Procedure Insights:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the cosmetic surgery market based on the procedure. This includes surgical procedures (breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, rhinoplasty, and others) and non-surgical procedures (botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, photo rejuvenation, and other). According to the report, surgical procedures represented the largest segment.



Gender Insights:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the cosmetic surgery market based on the gender has also been provided in the report. This includes female and male. According to the report, females represented the largest segment.



Age Group Insights:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the cosmetic surgery market based on the age group. This includes 13 To 29, 30 To 54, and 55 and above. According to the report, 30 to 54 represented the largest segment.



End User Insights:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the cosmetic surgery market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes ambulatory surgical facility, hospitals and clinics, and others. According to the report, hospitals and clinics represented the largest segment.



Regional Insights:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, North America was the largest market for cosmetic surgery. Some of the factors driving the North America cosmetic surgery market included the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing adoption of cosmetic surgeries among older adults, and the availability of advanced technologies.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global tea market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.

Some of the companies covered include:

AbbVie

Alma Laser

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure

Genesis Biosystems.

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Lumenis Inc

Sientra Inc.

Sinclair Pharmaceuticals

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

Teoxane Laboratories

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the global cosmetic surgery market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global cosmetic surgery market during 2025-2033?

What are the key factors driving the global cosmetic surgery market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cosmetic surgery market?

What is the breakup of the global cosmetic surgery market based on the procedure?

What is the breakup of the global cosmetic surgery market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the global cosmetic surgery market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the global cosmetic surgery market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global cosmetic surgery market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global cosmetic surgery market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cosmetic Surgery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Procedure

6.1 Surgical Procedures

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Breast Augmentation

6.1.2.2 Liposuction

6.1.2.3 Eyelid Surgery

6.1.2.4 Abdominoplasty

6.1.2.5 Rhinoplasty

6.1.2.6 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Surgical Procedures

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Botulinum Toxin

6.2.2.2 Hyaluronic Acid

6.2.2.3 Hair Removal

6.2.2.4 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction

6.2.2.5 Photo Rejuvenation

6.2.2.6 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Gender

7.1 Female

7.2 Male



8 Market Breakup by Age Group

8.1 13 To 29

8.2 30 To 54

8.3 55 and Above



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Ambulatory Surgical Facility

9.2 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.3 India

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.7 Others

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Others

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Others

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

AbbVie Inc.

Alma Laser [Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd]

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure LLC

Genesis Biosystems Inc.

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group PC

Lumenis Inc (Boston Scientific Corporation)

Sientra Inc.

Sinclair Pharmaceuticals Limited

Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Syneron Candela

Teoxane Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xregm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.