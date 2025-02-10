Packaging Coatings Market Global Forecast to 2029: Packaging Coatings Market Projected to Reach $5.37 Billion by 2029 with 5% CAGR, Led by Innovations in Eco-Friendly and Functional Coatings

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Coatings Market by Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Energy Curable, Digital), Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester), Application (Rigid, Flexible, Paper), Printing Process, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaging coatings market is projected to grow from USD 4.21 billion in 2024 to USD 5.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5% between 2024 and 2029.

Packaging coatings market in Asia-Pacific is growing at a fast pace because of various reasons such as Industrialization, urbanization and rising middle income consumers who are demanding packaged products from various industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care products. The increasing growth of e-commerce and retail companies in the region has increased the demand for protective packaging with high durability, and the growing consciousness of the consumer towards the environment has popularized green coating solutions. Now emerging as the largest market for packaging coatings, Asia Pacific boasts of a vast manufacturing industry, particularly in China, India, and SEA, together with growing investment in research & development of new products and meeting regulatory standards.







The US, by country is forecasted to be the fastest growing packaging coatings market during the forecast period



The US leads the packaging coatings market, driven by its highly developed industrial infrastructure, rising demand for packaged goods, and access to cutting-edge technology. High-growth sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and personal care contribute significantly to the demand for advanced coatings that not only protect and preserve products but also enhance their visual appeal and durability. Strict food safety regulations and environmental standards further propel innovation in high-performance and eco-friendly coatings. Additionally, the US benefits from a mature consumer base that values premium, aesthetically appealing packaging, which increases the overall value of packaging coatings across various industries.



Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the second largest CAGR in packaging coatings market in terms of volume



Middle East & Africa region is the second fastest growing region in the packing coating market due to various reasons such as exponential growth of the food & beverages and consumer goods industries attributed to increased income per capita and changing customer preferences for packaged products. The region is also experiencing heightened growth of its industrial and manufacturing sectors, which in turn increases the need for packaging coatings that offer increased product life where the climate is unfavorable. In addition, the policies to diversify the economy of the gulf countries particularly in the area of retail health care and infrastructural developments are resulting in call for better packaged products. New environmental regulations and product safety requirements are also shown to be the force behind innovation in enhanced sustainable and high-performance coatings in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The key companies profiled in this report are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Altana Group (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), and Stahl Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands).



Research Coverage:



The packaging coatings market has been segmented based on technology (Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Energy Curable (UV/EB) Coatings, Digital Inkjet Coatings, Other Technologies), resin type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyester, and Other Resin Types), application (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Paper Packaging), printing process (Flexography, Gravure, Digital, Lithography, and Other Printing Process), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharma, Industrial Goods, and Other Industries) and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America).



This report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the packaging coatings market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the packaging coatings market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about markets - the report analyses the packaging coatings market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & services untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the packaging coatings market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Altana Group (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), and Stahl Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands) among other in the packaging coatings market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Packaging Coatings Market

4.2 Packaging Coatings Market, by Application

4.3 Asia-Pacific Packaging Coatings Market, by End-use Industry and Country

4.4 Packaging Coatings Market: Developed vs. Emerging Economies

4.5 Packaging Coatings Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Strong Growth of Food & Beverage Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Expansion of E-Commerce Sector

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Limited Performance of Eco-Friendly Coatings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Collaboration and Partnerships with Prominent Packaging Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Growth in Smart and Functional Coatings

5.2.3.3 Booming Demand for Recyclable and Compostable Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Competition from Alternative Materials

5.2.4.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6 Macroeconomic Outlook Impacting Market Growth



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2 Pricing Analysis

6.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

6.4 Ecosystem Analysis

6.5 Case Study Analysis

Bio-based Materials for Barrier Coatings on Paper Packaging

Recent Progress in Sustainable Barrier Paper Coating for Food Packaging Applications

Polyethylene Replacement Barrier Coatings

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.7 Trade Analysis

6.8 Regulatory Landscape

6.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

6.10 Investment and Funding Scenario

6.11 Patent Analysis

6.12 Impact of AI/Generative AI (GenAI) on Packaging Coatings Market



7 Packaging Coatings Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Waterborne Coatings

7.3 Solventborne Coatings

7.4 Energy Curable (UV/Eb) Coatings

7.5 Digital Inkjet Coatings

7.6 Other Technologies

7.6.1 Co-Extrusion

7.6.2 Thermal Coatings



8 Packaging Coatings Market, by Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyurethane

8.3 Acrylic

8.4 Epoxy

8.5 Polyester



9 Packaging Coatings Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rigid Packaging

9.3 Flexible Packaging

9.4 Paper Packaging



10 Packaging Coatings Market, by Printing Process

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Flexography

10.3 Gravure

10.4 Digital

10.5 Lithography



11 Packaging Coatings Market, by End-use Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Food & Beverage

11.3 Medical & Pharma

11.4 Industrial Goods



12 Packaging Coatings Market, by Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles

Key Players

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzonobel

Altana Group

Axalta Coating Systems

Stahl Holdings

DIC Corporation (Sun Chemical)

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Asian Paints Limited

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Other Players

Michelman, Inc.

VPl Coatings GmbH & Co KG

Pulse Printing Products

Northern Coatings and Chemical Co.

Endura Coatings

Raw Material Suppliers

Allnex

Kupsa Coatings

Leuna-Harze

Alchemie Ltd.

Epodex

Totalboat

Orson Resins and Coatings Private Limited

Gellner Industrial

Macro Polymer

