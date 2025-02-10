Evome Medical Technologies Announces Significant Debt Reduction and Restructuring

SHIRLEY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: EVMT) has announced a significant reduction in its overall ‎debt, strengthening its financial position, as a result of the execution of an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the forbearance agreement dated August 4, 2023 between the Company, Biodex Rehab Systems, LLC (“Biodex Rehab”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (“Biodex Medical”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Biodex Rehab, and Mirion Technologies (US), Inc. (“Mirion”).

‎The Amendment significantly improves the Company’s financial position by reducing its ‎outstanding debt to Mirion and extending repayment terms, while maintaining the Company’s commitment to ‎manufacture Mirion’s products under the existing contract manufacturing agreement ‎‎(the “CMA”) dated April 3, 2023 between Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. and Mirion Technologies (Capintec), Inc., an affiliate to Mirion.

Pursuant to the Amendment, Biodex Rehab’s outstanding debt to Mirion has been reduced from ‎‎$6.7 million due in July 2025 to $4.25 million due in April 2030 - a $2.45 million reduction in ‎debt and a repayment extension of four years and nine months. In exchange, Biodex Medical has ‎committed to producing and delivering a guaranteed quantity of Mirion's products under the current CMA until ‎March 2026 or sooner if Mirion is successful in transitioning the CMA ‎to a new manufacturer.‎

Additionally, Mirion has agreed to remove restrictions imposed on the Company to use certain amounts of financing proceeds to repay debt to Mirion, ‎providing the Company with greater financial flexibility to raise capital and execute its growth plans. Mirion has ‎also relaxed certain restrictions on the Company’s merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, allowing ‎the Company to explore strategic opportunities more freely.‎

Strategic and Financial Benefits for Evome

The Amendment marks a major milestone in the Company’s ongoing restructuring strategy. By ‎reducing debt at both the parent company and subsidiary levels, the Company strengthens its ‎balance sheet and enhances its debt-to-equity ratio, improving overall financial stability. ‎Through the Amendment, the Company also gains the flexibility to raise capital and focus on high-‎margin business lines.‎

In addition, the Amendment also underscores the continued progress for the Company under CEO Michael ‎Seckler, who has now successfully reduced total debt by $5.5 million since assuming the ‎leadership role in July 2023.

‎“This agreement strengthens our financial position and ensures we have the flexibility and ‎resources to drive growth,” said Michael Seckler, CEO of the Company. “By reducing our debt ‎burden, optimizing our assets, and securing capital-raising freedom, we are in a much ‎stronger position to expand our product offerings, invest in innovation, and execute on our ‎long-term vision. Evome remains committed to delivering high-quality products and ‎advancing its strategic goals while continuing to build shareholder value and strengthen its ‎financial foundation.”‎

About Evome Medical Technologies Inc.

Evome, through its operating subsidiaries, specializes in human performance and rehabilitative solutions achieved through strategic acquisitions and leveraging the intellectual properties of specialized companies. Evome’s goal is to create a large, broad-based medical device company with global reach. For more information visit www.evomemedical.com. Biodex® boasts innovative rehabilitation solutions, recognized for its advanced product line serving orthopedic, sports medicine and neurorehabilitation needs. Renowned for its precision and durability, Biodex® offers advanced equipment such as balance and mobility systems, isokinetic testing devices and comprehensive upper extremity rehabilitation tools. With a presence in over 70 countries and partnerships with 52 distributors, Biodex® continues to drive advancements in patient care through a strong commitment to research, education and technology integration.

For more information please contact:‎

Mike Seckler ‎

Chief Executive Officer ‎

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826 ‎

Email: Info@Salonaglobal.com‎

Additional Information

