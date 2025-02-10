Compressed Biogas Market: Projected to Reach USD 105.87 Billion by 2032 | Tetra Tech, Avelair, Reliance Industries Limited.

Germany, Berlin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Compressed Biogas Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Compressed Biogas Market, valued at USD 28.43 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 105.87 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 15.73% from 2024 to 2032.

Compressed Biogas (CBG) is a refined form of biogas containing over 90% methane (v/v), up to 4% carbon dioxide (v/v), and trace gases like hydrogen sulfide, moisture, oxygen, and nitrogen. It is produced through processes including raw biogas compression, impurity removal (CO₂, H₂S), and storage in high-pressure containers (200–250 bars) for vehicular use. CBG closely resembles compressed natural gas (CNG) in fuel properties, cost-effectiveness, engine performance, and emissions.

Key Industry Insights

Driver:

Stringent Environmental Regulations Driving the Shift to Clean and Green Fuels

The shift from fossil to renewable energy is driven by energy security and climate change mitigation. Biomass plays a key role, supplying over two-thirds of renewable energy. Many nations, especially emerging ones, face energy crises due to fossil fuel dependence. With coal, gas, and oil depleting within a century, alternative energy is crucial. The EPA promotes biogas recovery, producing renewable natural gas (RNG) to cut emissions.

Restraints:

Infrastructure Gaps Hindering the Growth of the Compressed Biogas Market

Lack of infrastructure is a significant restraint in the global Compressed Biogas (CBG) market, hindering large-scale adoption. The absence of an extensive distribution network, refueling stations, and dedicated biogas pipelines limits accessibility and market expansion. Many regions, especially developing economies, lack the necessary framework to support CBG production, storage, and transportation.

Opportunity:

Rising Demand for Biogas in Power Generation Fuels Growth in the Biogas Market

Biogas presents a significant opportunity for sustainable energy by utilizing crop and forest residues, animal manure, and organic waste. These resources, often centralized and costly to dispose of, contribute to 90% of global biomethane production. Advanced technologies like water scrubbing and membrane separation enhance efficiency, accounting for nearly 60% of biomethane output. Government support through subsidies, planning, and infrastructure development accelerates national biogas adoption.

Challenges:

Supply Chain Limitations Impacting Feedstock Availability in the CBG Market

Feedstock supply chain management is a critical challenge in the Compressed Biogas (CBG) market, affecting production efficiency and cost. The availability of organic waste, agricultural residues, and biomass is often inconsistent due to seasonal variations, logistical constraints, and competition from other industries. Ensuring a stable supply requires efficient collection, transportation, and storage systems, which add to operational costs.

Key Players to Watch:

Aerzen Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Germany)

Air Liquide Energies (France)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Avelair (UK)

Bauer Compressors, Inc. (USA)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India)

Biokomp Srl (Italy)

Chicago Pneumatic (USA)

DBS Engineering Services (India)

Enea Mattei SpA, (Italy)

EnviTec Biogas AG, (Germany)

Fornovo Gas S.p.A. (Italy)

Gardner Denver (USA)

Gazpack: Bladel, Netherlands

HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG (Switzerland)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India)

Indian Compressors Ltd (India)

Mehrer Compression GmbH (Germany)

Neuman & Esser Group (Germany)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Swamatics (India)

Tecno Project Industriale Srl (Italy)

Tetra Tech (USA)

Wärtsilä: Helsinki, (Finland)

Other Active Players





Recent Development

In September 2024, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) announced joint ventures (JV) with Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India (SGHI) and Bengaluru-based GPS Renewables to develop green hydrogen and compressed biogas (CBG) projects. In collaboration with Sembcorp, BPCL aimed to develop, construct, and operate renewable energy projects, as well as green hydrogen and its derivatives across India.

In May 2024, Air Liquide took a proactive step in sustainable biomethane production by adopting an internal charter, developed in collaboration with field experts and WWF France. By releasing this charter, which exceeded existing regulations, the Group committed to measuring and tracking progress toward more sustainable production while contributing to the development of a global production framework.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Feedstock Type

Agricultural Residues (Crop Waste, Straw, Husks, Etc.)

Animal Manure

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Industrial Waste (Food Processing, Brewery Waste, Etc.)

Sewage Sludge

Energy Crops

By Technology

Water Scrubbing

Membrane Separation

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)

Chemical Absorption

Others (Cryogenic Separation, Biological Purification)





By Application

Vehicle Fuel

Electricity & Heat Generation

Industrial Applications

Commercial Uses

Cooking Gas

Others

By End-User

Transportation Sector

Power Generation Companies

Industrial & Manufacturing Facilities

Municipal & Waste Management Authorities

Agriculture Sector

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Direct Supply

Retail Distribution

By Region:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the biogas market, with India playing a key role in renewable energy adoption. India actively promotes biogas through initiatives like the SATAT scheme, aimed at boosting domestic compressed biogas (Bio-CNG) production from biodegradable waste. However, full implementation remains a challenge. The country generates approximately 62 million metric tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, along with 230 million metric tonnes of agricultural biomass, presenting vast potential for biogas production.





Comprehensive Offerings:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Compressed Biogas Market:

1. Executive Summary



Into the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways.

2. Market Landscape



This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of Compressed Biogas Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, And Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections.

3. Compressed Biogas Market Competitive Analysis



The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively.

4. Compressed Biogas Market Segmentation Analysis



In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution.

5. Regional Analysis



Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyse key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography.

6. Compressed Biogas Market Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion



The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities.

7. Thematic Research Methodology



Leveraging primary and secondary research, we ensure data authenticity and reliability.

Our reports follow the MORE Principle:

Magnifying Insights: Delivering accurate and detailed research findings.

Delivering accurate and detailed research findings. Optimizing Strategies: Customizing strategies for client needs.

Customizing strategies for client needs. Refining Solutions: Continuously enhancing research processes.

Continuously enhancing research processes. Elevating Client Impact: Creating measurable value for client success.

