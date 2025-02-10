Veterinary Vaccines Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Veterinary Vaccines Market Set to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR: Key Trends and Insights into Livestock, Companion Animal Vaccines and More

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Vaccines Market by Type (Porcine, Poultry, Livestock, Companion Animals), Technology (Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), End user (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The veterinary vaccines market is projected to reach USD 13.33 billion by 2029, from USD 9.39 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%. during the forecast period.



The growing awareness of animal health, along with the rising pet population and pet ownership, is driving the adoption of veterinary vaccines. Government initiatives aimed at improving animal health and the increasing uptake of pet insurance policies are also contributing to this trend. In major markets like North America and Europe, many pet owners are purchasing pet insurance due to the significant rise in pet care spending in recent years.

Additionally, the focus on developing new and advanced vaccine products, combined with the growing adoption of veterinary vaccines in emerging economies, is expected to further support market growth. However, the high costs associated with vaccines may pose a challenge to the veterinary vaccines market's expansion.





The livestock vaccines segment of veterinary vaccines market to register highest share during the forecast period



Based on type, the livestock vaccines segment accounted for the largest share. As livestock animals are owned for the production of food, such as meat and dairy products. As global demand for animal derived food increases and livestock farming intensifies to meet the nutritional needs of an expanding population, there is a greater emphasis on maintaining animal health, preventing disease outbreaks, and improving productivity. Additionally, government regulations, rising awareness about animal health, and growing demand for safer, disease-free food products are driving the adoption of livestock vaccines, further contributing to their dominant share in the market.



The intramuscular segment to capture the largest market share of veterinary vaccines market



Based on route of administration, intramuscular vaccines hold a higher share in the veterinary vaccines market due to their effectiveness and widespread use. Compared to conventional methods of administration like subcutaneous or oral vaccines, this kind of vaccine is delivered directly into the muscle, enabling a faster and more powerful immune response. Because of their ability to produce long-lasting immunity, intramuscular vaccines are frequently used to treat a range of conditions, including bacterial, viral, and parasite infections. The increased market share of intramuscular vaccines is partly a result of their shown efficacy, simplicity of use, and veterinarians' inclination for this approach in both individual pet care and large-scale farming.



Asia pacific accounted for the fastest growing region of the veterinary vaccines market by region



The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for veterinary vaccines. The increased ownership of pets is a major factor driving the need for veterinary care and vaccinations, particularly in economies like China, India, and Japan.



Pet owners are also being encouraged to invest in vaccinations as a result of the region's increasing awareness of animal health and preventative measures. Growing focus on livestock health, better veterinary facilities, and economic expansion all contribute significantly to the market's growth. Governments and organizations have backed animal health initiatives, and more consumers are looking for improved pet healthcare as disposable incomes rise. The Asia Pacific region is becoming a significant growth engine for the veterinary vaccines market due to this confluence of variables.





Competitive Landscape:

The major players operating in the veterinary vaccines market market are Zoetis (US), Merck & Co, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Elanco (US), Virbac (France), Ceva (France), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Hester Biosciences Limited (India), Neogen Corporation (US), HIPRA (Spain), Biogenesis Bago (Argentina), Tianjin Ringpu BioTechnology Co., Ltd. (China), China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., LTD. (China), Jinyu Bio-technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Vaxxinova International B.V.(Netherlands).



Research Coverage



This report studies the veterinary vaccines market based on type, disease, technology, route of administration and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



This report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of Key divers (increased companion animal population and pet ownership, growing incidence of infectious disease, government initiatives to improve animal health), restraints (high cost associated with vaccines), Opportunities (emerging markets, technological advancement and developments), Challenge (limited awareness and shortage of veterinarians, stringent regulatory requirements)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the veterinary vaccines market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the veterinary vaccines market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the veterinary vaccines market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 407 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Vaccines Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Technology and Country

4.3 Veterinary Vaccines Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Companion Animal Population and Pet Ownership

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Zoonotic Diseases

5.2.1.3 Favorable Initiatives by Government Agencies and Animal Associations

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

5.2.1.5 Increased Adoption of Pet Insurance and High Animal Health Expenditure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Vaccine Development

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements for Veterinary Vaccine Development

5.2.3.2 Untapped Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness About Animal Vaccines and Shortage of Trained Veterinarians in Low-Income Countries

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Licensing Veterinary Vaccines

5.3 Industry Trends

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.11 Regulatory Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Pricing Analysis

5.14 Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2026

5.15 Ecosystem Analysis

5.16 Case Study Analysis

5.17 Reimbursement Analysis

5.18 Unmet Needs/End-user Expectations

5.19 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Veterinary Vaccines Market

5.20 Investment & Funding Scenario

5.21 Pipeline Analysis



6 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Livestock Vaccines

6.2.1 Bovine Vaccines

6.2.2 Small Ruminant Vaccines

6.3 Porcine Vaccines

6.4 Poultry Vaccines

6.5 Companion Animal Vaccines

6.5.1 Canine Vaccines

6.5.2 Feline Vaccines

6.6 Aquaculture Vaccines



7 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Disease

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Livestock Diseases

7.2.1 Bovine Diseases

7.2.2 Small Ruminant Diseases

7.3 Porcine Diseases

7.4 Poultry Diseases

7.5 Companion Animal Diseases

7.5.1 Canine Diseases

7.5.2 Feline Diseases

7.6 Aquaculture Diseases



8 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Live Attenuated Vaccines

8.3 Inactivated Vaccines

8.4 Toxoid Vaccines

8.5 Recombinant Vaccines



9 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Subcutaneous Route of Administration

9.3 Intramuscular Route of Administration

9.4 Oral Route of Administration

9.5 Intranasal/Spray Route of Administration

9.6 Intraocular Route of Administration



10 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Veterinary Hospitals

10.3 Veterinary Clinics



11 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

12.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs

12.7 Brand/Product Comparison

12.8 R&D Expenditure of Key Players

12.9 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

12.10 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

Key Players

Merck & Co. Inc.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Elanco

Ceva

Virbac

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Hester Biosciences Limited

Neogen Corporation

Hipra

Biogenesis Bago

Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

China Animal Husbandry Industry Co. Ltd.

Jinyu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

Vaxxinova International

Other Companies

Endovac Animal Health

Brilliant Bio Pharma

Aptimmune

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ourofino Animal Health

Biovac Ltd.

Laboratoire LCV

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

