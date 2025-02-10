SpyCloud Pioneers the Shift to Holistic Identity Threat Protection





AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud’s Identity Threat Protection solutions spearhead a holistic identity approach to security, illuminating correlated hidden identity exposures and facilitating fast, automated remediation.

SpyCloud , a leading identity threat protection company, announced key innovations in its portfolio, pioneering the shift to holistic identity threat protection . By operationalizing its vast collection of darknet data with automated identity analytics that correlate malware, phishing, and breach exposures across individuals’ past and present work and personal personas, SpyCloud enables security and fraud prevention teams to comprehensively uncover hidden identity assets, rapidly remediate exposures, and better protect their businesses from previously unseen threats.

Identity security vendors have focused narrowly on securing corporate accounts, leaving organizations vulnerable to cybercriminals exploiting the broader identity exposures of employees, consumers, and suppliers. A shift to an identity-centric perspective is needed, particularly as the scope of identity exposures continues to grow. SpyCloud research reveals that the average individual has as many as 52 unique usernames/emails and 221 passwords exposed on the darknet across their online personal and professional identities.

The impact of these exposures is evident: nearly a quarter of data breaches resulted from compromised identity data. Credential attacks led to $4.81 million in related costs per breach and took the longest to identify and contain.

SpyCloud’s holistic identity threat protection addresses these challenges by encompassing the full spectrum of an individual’s online presence. This innovative approach empowers security teams to proactively protect against previously unseen risks, including the darknet exposures of identity and authentication data stolen about employees, consumers, and suppliers that have been beyond their visibility to date.

"The cybersecurity industry has spent years and billions of dollars securing accounts, but criminals have moved far beyond account-level access," said Ted Ross, SpyCloud’s CEO and Co-Founder. "The dirty secret of the identity security industry is that efforts to lock down the perimeter fail because they focus on accounts, while bad actors target the full scope of users’ holistic identities. These sprawling identities, exposed through breaches, infostealer infections, and phishing attacks, create shadow data that traditional tools simply can’t address." Ross continued, "SpyCloud changes the dynamic by providing unmatched visibility into the same data criminals are exploiting, enabling organizations to remediate exposures across the entirety of users’ online personas. This shifts the advantage back to security leaders, empowering them to act on threats that were previously beyond their reach."

Key Innovations Underpinning SpyCloud’s Holistic Identity Threat Protection

Refined analytics driving actionability on exposed identities: SpyCloud applies advanced data science and proprietary technology to dynamically correlate billions of recaptured darknet data points, providing a broader and more accurate view of identities. By connecting authentication data, financial data, and personally identifiable information (PII), SpyCloud uncovers hidden relationships across seemingly unrelated accounts, continuously and at scale.

SpyCloud applies advanced data science and proprietary technology to dynamically correlate billions of recaptured darknet data points, providing a broader and more accurate view of identities. By connecting authentication data, financial data, and personally identifiable information (PII), SpyCloud uncovers hidden relationships across seemingly unrelated accounts, continuously and at scale. Automated remediation in <15 minutes: SpyCloud’s holistic identity portfolio now enables rapid, automated remediation within enterprise security ecosystems, including EDR, IdP, SOAR, and SIEM tools. This allows security teams to neutralize threats in less than 15 minutes of discovery, reducing risk without straining resources or operational bandwidth.

SpyCloud’s holistic identity portfolio now enables rapid, automated remediation within enterprise security ecosystems, including EDR, IdP, SOAR, and SIEM tools. This allows security teams to of discovery, reducing risk without straining resources or operational bandwidth. Malware reverse engineering to combat ransomware: SpyCloud specializes in the tracking and analyzing of malware – with deep insights into pervasive infostealers such as Lumma C2 , Redline Stealer, Vidar, and more – as they are often a precursor to ransomware . Through its advanced malware reverse analysis, SpyCloud provides comprehensive visibility into malware-exposed data, helping organizations identify compromised devices, users, and applications and closes critical security gaps, including those stemming from unmanaged or under-managed devices used by employees, contractors, and vendors.

SpyCloud specializes in the tracking and analyzing of malware – with deep insights into pervasive infostealers such as , Redline Stealer, Vidar, and more – as they are often a . Through its advanced malware reverse analysis, SpyCloud provides comprehensive visibility into malware-exposed data, helping organizations identify compromised devices, users, and applications and closes critical security gaps, including those stemming from unmanaged or under-managed devices used by employees, contractors, and vendors. Accelerated cybercrime investigations: SpyCloud’s Investigations solution, used by cyber threat intelligence (CTI) teams, security operations, fraud and risk prevention analysts, and law enforcement globally, includes automated identity analytics to uncover the full scope of digital identity exposures, accelerating complex cybercrime investigations into threat actor attribution, insider risk (including potential hiring fraud), and supply chain risk analysis from days or hours to minutes.

SpyCloud’s Capabilities Set a New Standard for Identity Security

SpyCloud could be uniquely positioned to champion the transition to holistic identity security, backed by nearly a decade of experience and the industry’s largest repository of recaptured breach, malware-exfiltrated, and successfully phished data. Its holistic identity lens reveals a comprehensive view of exposed identity information – from credentials and PII to financial data and sensitive digital artifacts.

“SpyCloud’s innovative identity threat protection is about as important as it gets in cyber; identity is everything,” said John N. Stewart, SpyCloud Board Member and former Chief Security and Trust Officer of Cisco. “By making it possible to view and act on the world’s best source for identity exposures, SpyCloud raised the bar to the top for proactive defense against all types of identity-driven cyber exploitation.”

"We are redefining identity security by making holistic protection practical and achievable for our customers," added Damon Fleury, SpyCloud’s Chief Product Officer. "SpyCloud has a long history of leading the way in understanding the cybercrime ecosystem, from our early days in world-class ATO prevention to continuing to build solutions that empower organizations to proactively protect against threats stemming from infostealer malware, phished and breach data.” Fleury continued, “This evolution to make holistic identity threat protection a reality for enterprises is critical to our mission of disrupting cybercrime. We aim to stop identity-based threats once and for all.”

To learn more, users can contact SpyCloud or view the following resources:

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated holistic identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, safeguard employee and consumer accounts, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud’s data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include seven of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights, users can visit spycloud.com .

Contact

Public Relations

Emily Brown

REQ on behalf of SpyCloud

ebrown@req.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afe6ebf3-b1a0-4b3e-a2dc-67954d978edf