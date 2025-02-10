Exterior Painting Done Right: Triangle Pro Painting Delivers Excellence in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Triangle Pro Painting has once again demonstrated its expertise in high-quality exterior painting, turning an ordinary home into a standout property in Raleigh, NC. As one of the area's leading exterior painting companies, Triangle Pro Painting is known for meticulous craftsmanship, superior materials, and a customer-first approach. With a team of skilled exterior painters, the company recently completed a full exterior home and fence painting project that left homeowner Laurie Nuhn absolutely thrilled. From the moment the project began, Laurie knew she was in good hands, but the final results exceeded her expectations.

"Triangle Pro Painting just completed painting the outside of my house, fencing, and arbors. From the professional quote with pictures and detailed costs, the daily updates on progress from my project manager, to the amazing end product of a beautiful, freshly painted home, I can't recommend this company and its people enough. I have used two other painting companies before, and these folks are hands down the best. I would use them again and will highly recommend them to my friends," said Laurie Nuhn.

Like many homeowners, Nuhn had worked with other painting companies before but never quite found the right fit. Finding exterior house painters who were professional, detail-oriented, and reliable was a top priority, and that is exactly what Triangle Pro Painting delivered. The moment the project was completed, the newly refreshed home—featuring bright Extra White siding, bold Tricorn Black shutters, and a striking Positive Red front door—stood out as a stunning transformation.

Triangle Pro Painting is built on a foundation of quality craftsmanship, premium materials, and a customer-first approach. Every project starts with the essential work of preparing surfaces, ensuring that the final paint application will last for years to come. The team began by replacing rotted siding, fascia boards, and trim, reinforcing structural integrity before applying paint. With Raleigh's humid climate, frequent rain, and fluctuating temperatures, high-quality, weather-resistant paint is a necessity. Sherwin-Williams Duration® Exterior Paint was selected for its superior durability, ensuring long-term resistance to peeling, cracking, and fading.

For this project, Extra White siding and trim provided a crisp, clean look, while the Tricorn Black shutters and Positive Red front door delivered bold contrast and a timeless finish. To further enhance the home's Southern charm, the front porch ceiling was painted Tradewind blue, a regional tradition known for its inviting feel.

In addition to the main exterior, the project included deck restoration. Exposure to the elements had taken a toll on the wood, requiring thorough preparation before staining. Arborcoat Platinum Gray stain was selected for its durability and ability to complement the home's modern aesthetic. Every aspect of the project was completed with attention to detail, resulting in a polished, cohesive look.

To avoid disruptions due to Raleigh's unpredictable summer storms, the project was carefully scheduled over several days. Triangle Pro Painting provided daily progress updates, ensuring that the process remained transparent from start to finish. Communication remains a key priority for the company, allowing homeowners to feel confident and informed throughout the duration of their projects.

A well-maintained exterior is more than just a visual enhancement—it is an investment in a property's long-term value. In Raleigh's competitive real estate market, a professionally painted home can increase property value by up to 5%. Regular maintenance is also essential to protecting exterior surfaces, as homes in the area typically require repainting every 5 to 10 years, depending on climate exposure. Triangle Pro Painting takes a meticulous approach to every project, ensuring results that are both aesthetically stunning and built to last.

Triangle Pro Painting has earned a reputation as one of Raleigh's most trusted painting companies, recognized for its expert craftsmanship, commitment to quality, and dedication to customer satisfaction. The team follows an extensive preparation process, ensuring all surfaces are properly cleaned, repaired, and primed before painting begins. Additionally, a commitment to maintaining a clean worksite is reflected in every project, ensuring that no mess is left behind. Homeowners also receive a written warranty, reinforcing the company's confidence in its work and providing long-term peace of mind.

Brandon Griffin, founder of Triangle Pro Painting, expressed pride in his team's ability to deliver exceptional results. "We treat every home like it's our own. Quality matters, and that's why we focus on proper prep work, premium materials, and a customer experience that stands out. Seeing our clients thrilled with their freshly painted home is what makes our work so rewarding," said Griffin.

Nuhn's experience with Triangle Pro Painting reflects the company's commitment to superior service. Beyond the quality of the paint application, the seamless process, clear communication, and attention to detail were defining factors in the success of the project. Choosing a painting company is a major decision, and Nuhn found a team that delivered on both craftsmanship and reliability.

Triangle Pro Painting delivers expert craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and a commitment to excellence, making them the go-to choice for homeowners looking to revitalize their exteriors. Whether it's a full home repaint, fence restoration, or deck refinishing, every project is handled with precision, professionalism, and care. With durable, weather-resistant finishes and meticulous attention to detail, homes don't just look beautiful—they stay protected for years.

