European Foundations Directory 2025: The Definitive Guide to Foundations, Trusts, Charitable and Grant-making NGOs throughout Europe

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Foundations Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive guide to foundations, trusts, charitable and grant-making NGOs throughout Europe.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundation, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located on the entire European continent.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for thousands of foundations and grant-giving organizations, this new publication is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Individual entries include address and telephone number, contact person, assets and other financial data. Also included are the purpose of the Foundation, types of support, solicitation and restriction information as well as officers and trustees.

Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

A wide range of activity is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

Includes information on foundation centres and co-ordinating bodies.

Countries covered include:

Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

The European Foundations Directory is an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations throughout Europe.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fj7f0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.