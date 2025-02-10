Molecular Cytogenetics Market Outlook 2025-2030: Rising Adoption of Advanced Genomic Technologies Fuels Growth of the $6.92 Billion Molecular Cytogenetics Market by 2034

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product, by Application, by Technology, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global molecular cytogenetics market accounted for USD 2.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.63% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market will grow due to increased research and development activities, rising cancer and genetic disorders rates, advances in personalized medicine, technological innovations, product development, and demand from clinical and research laboratories.







The increasing attention being paid to tailored medication is also helping the industry. Genetic data plays a major role in personalized treatments, which are on the rise. The development of customized medicines is made easier by the crucial insights into genetic and chromosomal changes provided by molecular cytogenetics. For instance, Oxford Gene Technology (OTG) and Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) partnered in June 2023 to enhance OTG's cytogenetic imaging and analytic offerings in the United Kingdom.



By product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global molecular cytogenetics market in 2023 owing to the increasing use of kits and reagents in diagnostic procedures and research activities. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific stated in January 2024 that it was expanding its portfolio in the molecular cytogenetics area by acquiring a biotechnology startup. Additionally, the software & services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced data analysis tools, integration of artificial intelligence in genomic research, and the rising demand for comprehensive genomic data management solutions.



By application, the oncology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global molecular cytogenetics market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the critical need for early and accurate cancer diagnosis, and the widespread application of cytogenetic techniques in cancer research and treatment?. For instance, a virtual signing ceremony to finalize a Collaboration Agreement was organized in September 2022 by BGI and the Azerbaijan Thalassemia Center. Through genetic technologies, the alliance hopes to improve thalassemia screening in Azerbaijan. Additionally, the personalized medicine segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for tailored therapeutic approaches, advancements in genomic technologies, and the growing application of molecular cytogenetics in developing personalized treatment plans?.



By technology, the comparative genomic hybridization segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global molecular cytogenetics market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of this technique for detecting chromosomal abnormalities, its high resolution in identifying genetic variations, and its critical role in cancer diagnostics and genetic disorder research?. For instance, TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU), a single test that evaluates several tumor genes and biomarkers to identify the precise molecular profile of a patient's cancer, was introduced by Illumina, Inc. in March 2022. Additionally, the other technologies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the continuous advancements in innovative cytogenetic techniques, increasing adoption of new diagnostic methods, and expanding applications in various genetic and genomic studies?.



By end-user, the clinical & research laboratories segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global molecular cytogenetics market in 2023 owing to the high demand for advanced diagnostic tools, extensive use of cytogenetic techniques in genetic research, and the increasing number of clinical studies requiring precise genetic analysis?. For instance, Oxford Gene Technology and Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) collaborated in August 2023 to improve OTG's cytogenetic imaging and analysis services in the United Kingdom. It is anticipated that this partnership will enhance workflow automation and speed up decision-making in diagnostic procedures. Additionally, the pharmaceutical & biotech company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in drug discovery and development, the rising use of molecular cytogenetics in clinical trials, and the growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies?.



North American is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, substantial investment in research and development, and the increasing adoption of advanced cytogenetic technologies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid economic development, burgeoning population, and increasing investments in key industries. For instance, Agilent Technologies announced the release of its new SureScan Microarray Scanner in April 2024. This scanner is intended for high-resolution imaging and analysis of microarrays used in molecular cytogenetics.



This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.



Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Product, Application, Technology, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Agilent Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Abbott Laboratories PerkinElmer Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Danaher Corporation Illumina Inc. Oxford Gene Technology Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Qiagen N.V. Bio-Techne Corporation Genomic Vision Applied Spectral Imaging Inc. MetaSystems Group Inc. Cytocell Ltd.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers Analysis

5.1.1. Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders

5.1.2. Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.1.3. Increasing Research and Development Activities

5.1.4. Technological Advancements

5.2. Restraints Analysis

5.2.1. High Cost

5.2.2. Regulatory Hurdles

5.2.3. Infrastructure Challenges

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.3.1. Expansion in Emerging Markets

5.3.2. Integration with Precision Medicine

5.3.3. Telemedicine and Remote Testing

5.4. Threats Analysis

5.4.1. Data Privacy and Security Concerns

5.4.2. Reimbursement Challenges

5.4.3. Emergence of Alternative Technologies

5.5. Trend Analysis

5.5.1. Shift Towards Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

5.5.2. Focus on Cancer Genomics

5.5.3. Integration of Artificial Intelligence



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Molecular Cytogenetics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Product Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Instruments

7.3. Consumables

7.4. Software & Services



8. Molecular Cytogenetics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Application Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Genetic Disorders

8.3. Oncology

8.4. Personalized Medicine

8.5. Other Applications



9. Molecular Cytogenetics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Technology Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Comparative Genomic Hybridization

9.2.1. Comparative Genomic Hybridization Market Analysis & Forecast, 2023-2034 (Revenue, USD Bn)

9.2.1.1. aCGH

9.2.1.2. sCGH

9.3. FISH

9.4. Immunohistochemistry

9.5. Karyotyping

9.5.1. Karyotyping Market Analysis & Forecast, 2023-2034 (Revenue, USD Bn)

9.5.1.1. Spectral

9.5.1.2. Virtual



10. Molecular Cytogenetics Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. End-user Segment Opportunity Analysis

10.2. Clinical & Research Laboratories

10.3. Hospitals & Path Labs

10.4. Academic Research Institutes

10.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies



11. Regional Market Analysis



12. North America Molecular Cytogenetics Market



13. Europe Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market



14. Asia Pacific Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market



15. Latin America Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market



16. MEA Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market



17. Competitor Analysis



18. Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Genomic Vision

Applied Spectral Imaging Inc.

MetaSystems Group Inc.

Cytocell Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzheuv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment