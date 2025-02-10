Teleradiology Software Market Set to Reach $6.85 Billion by 2034, Driven by Remote Diagnostics and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teleradiology Software Market by Software Type, by Mode of Delivery, by End User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global teleradiology software market size was estimated to be USD 2.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will increase due to factors such as the increasing need for remote diagnostics, the shortage of radiologists, technological advancements in imaging and communication, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and supportive government initiatives and policies.







The increasing demand for remote diagnostics, particularly in rural and underserved regions, significantly contributes to teleradiology software adoption. Healthcare facilities in these areas frequently experience a shortage of radiologists, rendering teleradiology an essential resource for ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment. For instance, In May 2024, Carestream Health unveiled the Image Suite MR 10 Software, which enhances the imaging experience for both Computed Radiography (CR) and Digital Radiography (DR) systems. This advanced software not only optimizes performance but also provides a user-friendly interface. Additionally, it introduces several new features aimed at improving productivity and operational efficiency in medical imaging.



By software type, the picture archive and communication system (PACS) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global teleradiology software market in 2023 owing to the growing adoption of PACS in healthcare facilities for efficient storage, retrieval, and transmission of medical images, and its widespread integration with existing hospital information systems (HIS). For instance, AI-driven radiology report generation was incorporated by RamSoft and RADPAIR into the OmegaAI platform in June 2024, allowing for the automated creation of patient-specific reports and optimizing radiologists' clinical output. Additionally, the vendor-neutral archive segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for interoperability and flexibility in storing, managing, and sharing medical images across different platforms and healthcare providers.



By mode of delivery, the web-based segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global teleradiology software market in 2023 owing to the ease of deployment, cost-effectiveness, and widespread accessibility of web-based solutions, which do not require extensive infrastructure or high upfront costs. For instance, The Telerad Group demonstrated their AI-powered RIS-PACS solution, RADSpa, at Arab Health 2024 in February 2024, showcasing its state-of-the-art technology and creative solutions for the radiology sector. Additionally, the cloud-based segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for scalable, secure, and easily accessible storage and retrieval options that offer remote access to radiological images and reduce the need for on-site data centers.



By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global teleradiology software market in 2023 owing to the large volume of diagnostic imaging procedures conducted in hospitals, coupled with their investment in advanced radiology software solutions to enhance workflow efficiency and improve patient care. For instance, at IRIA 2024 in January 2024, Philips demonstrated its AI-powered imaging solutions with its next-generation CT, MRI, and ultrasound systems, such as the BlueSeal magnet technology and Compact Ultrasound 5000 series. Additionally, the clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising number of specialty clinics offering diagnostic services, increasing reliance on teleradiology for remote consultation, and the growing focus on outpatient care settings for imaging procedures.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, increasing demand for teleradiology services to manage the shortage of radiologists, and supportive government policies for telemedicine and digital healthcare solutions. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare investments, rising awareness of telemedicine services, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding access to high-speed internet, and the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India. For instance, Experity purchased OnePACS, a SaaS PACS solution, in August 2023. This acquisition allowed the firm to provide a fully tech-enabled service, improving the availability and delivery of high-quality on-demand care.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Software Type, Mode of Delivery, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players TeleRadiology Solutions Inc. Rays Medical Systems Inc. eRadiology Ambra Health vRad Qure.ai GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Philips Healthcare Fujifilm Medical Systems InteleRad Merge Healthcare Zebra Medical Vision Nuffield Health DICOM Grid.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Teleradiology Software Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Teleradiology Software Market: Software Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Software Type Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Radiology Information System

7.3. Picture Archive and Communication System

7.4. Vendor Neutral Archive



8. Teleradiology Software Market: Mode of Delivery Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Mode of Delivery Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Web-based

8.3. Cloud-based

8.4. On-premise



9. Teleradiology Software Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. End-User Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Hospitals

9.3. Clinics

9.4. Others



10. Regional Market Analysis



11. North America Teleradiology Software Market



12. Europe Global Teleradiology Software Market



13. Asia Pacific Global Teleradiology Software Market



14. Latin America Global Teleradiology Software Market



15. MEA Global Teleradiology Software Market



16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

16.2. Major Recent Developments



17. Company Profiles

TeleRadiology Solutions Inc.

Rays Medical Systems Inc.

eRadiology

Ambra Health

vRad (Virtual Radiologic)

Qure.ai

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm Medical Systems

InteleRad

Merge Healthcare (an IBM Company)

Zebra Medical Vision

Nuffield Health

DICOM Grid.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lktsr2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment