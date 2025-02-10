Surgical Robotics, AI Integration, and Minimally Invasive Surgery Propel Growth of Global Surgical Equipment Market, Valued at $56.6 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Surgical Equipment was valued at USD 40 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 56.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.20%.
This report analyzes the surgical equipment and technologies market, and provides forecasts and sales projections through 2029. It covers the leading companies, technology trends, market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends. The report evaluates how fundamental market dynamics have shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses the supply chain, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and hospitals. The analysis also includes the effects of economic factors such as healthcare spending, medical tourism and government initiatives to enhance healthcare access.
The report examines emerging technologies, such as the integration of AI and machine learning (ML) into surgical procedures. In this report, the surgical equipment and technologies market is segmented by usability, product category, technology, end user and region. By usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable surgical equipment. Product categories includes laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, cardio surgery, urology, wound closure, power systems, thoracic surgery, retraction systems, plastic and reconstructive, obstetrics/gynecology and microvascular surgery. By technology, the market is segmented into manual, electrosurgical, manual and wireless surgical equipment. End users are large hospital chains, medium-level specialty hospitals and small clinics.
The market is also segmented into four geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). Countries focused on include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and China.
Report Scope:
- 113 data tables and 42 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for general surgical equipment
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimation of actual market size and revenue forecast for general surgical equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis based on usability, product category, technology type, end user, and region
- Information on the global surgical equipment market structure and technological innovations such as surgical robotics, powered surgical tools, and a significant focus on minimally invasive procedures
- Insights into healthcare regulations, policies and implications; and discussion on regulated or proposed to be regulated medical devices
- Coverage of the factors impacting market growth and analyze trends and opportunities in major regions, and the trends, gaps and opportunities in each micro market
- Assessment of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the market and impact of COVID-19 on micro and macro environment factors that influence surgical equipment markets
- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corp., Intuitive Surgical and Zimmer Biomet
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$40 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$56.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Insights
- Regulatory Landscape
- Cybersecurity in Medical Devices
- North America
- Europe
- India
- China
- Japan
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Increased Demand for Surgical Equipment
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Increase in Outpatient Surgeries
- Restraints
- Untrained End Users
- Regulatory Challenges and Legal Barriers
- Equipment Malfunctions
- High Cost of Surgical Equipment
- Opportunities
- Technological Advances
- Emerging Economies
- Replenishment in Developed Economies
- Challenges
- Demand for Specialized Instruments
- Quality Management System Regulations (QMSR)
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Surgical Equipment and Technologies Market, by Usability
- Reusable Surgical Equipment
- Disposable Surgical Equipment
- Surgical Equipment Market, by Product Category
- Laparoscopy
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Cardio Surgery
- Urology
- Wound Closure
- Power Systems
- Thoracic Surgery
- Retraction Systems
- Plastic and Reconstructive
- Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Microvascular Surgery
- Other Product Categories
- Surgical Equipment Market, by Technology
- Manual
- Electrosurgical
- Wireless
- Surgical Equipment and Technologies Market, by End User
- Large Hospital Chains
- Medium-Level Specialty Hospitals
- Small Clinics and Others
- Surgical Equipment and Technologies Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Advances in Robotic Surgery
- AI in Surgery
- Glass Fiber-Reinforced Technology
- Advanced Composites
- Augmented Reality Technology
- Blockchain Technology
Chapter 6 ESG Development
- Introduction to ESG in the Surgical Equipment Market
- ESG Sustainability in Leading Companies' Surgical Equipment
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Research Viewpoint
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Select Patent Grants
- Patent Review, by Year
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Collaborations
- Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Alliances
- Product Launches
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- B. Braun
- Boston Scientific Group
- Intuitive Surgical
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Medtronic
- Olympus Corp.
- Smith + Nephew
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
