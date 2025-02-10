Surgical Robotics, AI Integration, and Minimally Invasive Surgery Propel Growth of Global Surgical Equipment Market, Valued at $56.6 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surgical Equipment was valued at USD 40 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 56.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.20%.







This report analyzes the surgical equipment and technologies market, and provides forecasts and sales projections through 2029. It covers the leading companies, technology trends, market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends. The report evaluates how fundamental market dynamics have shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses the supply chain, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and hospitals. The analysis also includes the effects of economic factors such as healthcare spending, medical tourism and government initiatives to enhance healthcare access.



The report examines emerging technologies, such as the integration of AI and machine learning (ML) into surgical procedures. In this report, the surgical equipment and technologies market is segmented by usability, product category, technology, end user and region. By usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable surgical equipment. Product categories includes laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, cardio surgery, urology, wound closure, power systems, thoracic surgery, retraction systems, plastic and reconstructive, obstetrics/gynecology and microvascular surgery. By technology, the market is segmented into manual, electrosurgical, manual and wireless surgical equipment. End users are large hospital chains, medium-level specialty hospitals and small clinics.



The market is also segmented into four geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). Countries focused on include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and China.



Report Scope:

113 data tables and 42 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for general surgical equipment

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimation of actual market size and revenue forecast for general surgical equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis based on usability, product category, technology type, end user, and region

Information on the global surgical equipment market structure and technological innovations such as surgical robotics, powered surgical tools, and a significant focus on minimally invasive procedures

Insights into healthcare regulations, policies and implications; and discussion on regulated or proposed to be regulated medical devices

Coverage of the factors impacting market growth and analyze trends and opportunities in major regions, and the trends, gaps and opportunities in each micro market

Assessment of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the market and impact of COVID-19 on micro and macro environment factors that influence surgical equipment markets

Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corp., Intuitive Surgical and Zimmer Biomet

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $56.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Insights

Regulatory Landscape

Cybersecurity in Medical Devices North America Europe India China Japan



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures Increased Demand for Surgical Equipment Ambulatory Surgical Centers Increase in Outpatient Surgeries

Restraints Untrained End Users Regulatory Challenges and Legal Barriers Equipment Malfunctions High Cost of Surgical Equipment

Opportunities Technological Advances Emerging Economies Replenishment in Developed Economies

Challenges Demand for Specialized Instruments Quality Management System Regulations (QMSR)



Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Surgical Equipment and Technologies Market, by Usability Reusable Surgical Equipment Disposable Surgical Equipment

Surgical Equipment Market, by Product Category Laparoscopy Orthopedic Surgery Neurosurgery Cardio Surgery Urology Wound Closure Power Systems Thoracic Surgery Retraction Systems Plastic and Reconstructive Obstetrics/Gynecology Microvascular Surgery Other Product Categories

Surgical Equipment Market, by Technology Manual Electrosurgical Wireless

Surgical Equipment and Technologies Market, by End User Large Hospital Chains Medium-Level Specialty Hospitals Small Clinics and Others

Surgical Equipment and Technologies Market, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Advances in Robotic Surgery

AI in Surgery

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Technology

Advanced Composites

Augmented Reality Technology

Blockchain Technology

Chapter 6 ESG Development

Introduction to ESG in the Surgical Equipment Market

ESG Sustainability in Leading Companies' Surgical Equipment

ESG Risk Ratings

Research Viewpoint

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Select Patent Grants

Patent Review, by Year

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Collaborations

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Alliances

Product Launches

Company Profiles

Abbott

B. Braun

Boston Scientific Group

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Olympus Corp.

Smith + Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

