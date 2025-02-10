AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. to Present at “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond” Virtual Conference Hosted by Maxim Group LLC

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), a technology-driven leader in bitcoin mining and sustainable agricultural innovation, announced today that its CEO, Jolie Kahn, has been invited to present at the upcoming “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond” virtual conference, hosted by Maxim Group LLC. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

AgriFORCE’s Role in the Future of Digital Assets

The Company will join a distinguished lineup of bitcoin miners, equipment providers, and corporate adopters of cryptocurrency as a treasury strategy. Led by Matthew Galinko, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, the conference will explore the evolution of the digital asset industry and the implications of upcoming regulatory changes in 2025.

With a rapidly growing footprint in bitcoin mining and innovative sustainability initiatives, AgriFORCE is poised to provide valuable insights into how digital asset infrastructure and sustainable mining practices are shaping the future.

Operational Excellence Fuels AgriFORCE’s Expansion

AgriFORCE’s participation in this conference follows a remarkable operational expansion in less than 90 days, including:

Three Strategically Positioned Bitcoin Mining Facilities : Two in Ohio and one in Alberta, collectively operating at 5 MW capacity.

: Two in Ohio and one in Alberta, collectively operating at 5 MW capacity. Exceptional Mining Performance : Hashrate: 18 PH/s Bitcoin Production: 0.057 BTC per day Mining Fleet: 1,120 units, including new acquisition of miners to completely retrofit and add miners to our Sturgeon Alberta facility to optimize mining at the site. Energy Efficiency: $0.04 per kWh Minimal Downtime: Just one complete outage day recorded since November 30, 2024

: Strategic Growth via Acquisitions : Recent $4.5M Acquisition of a 5 MW bitcoin mining facility in Ohio, utilizing natural gas flare energy. 900+ Active Miners , with capacity to expand to 1,200 miners.

:

These advancements position AgriFORCE as a premier player in the intersection of cryptocurrency and sustainability.

AgriFORCE Establishes Official US Expansion

Effective today, the Company announces the official opening of its US headquarters in West Palm Beach, FL. Jolie Kahn, CEO said “we are proud to become an official member of the West Palm Beach and South Florida business community. The area is known for its technology and crypto friendly business environment. West Palm Beach is in the midst of an amazing renaissance and period of unprecedented growth, and we look forward to being a part of this experience.”

Join the Conversation

The “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond” conference will be streamed live on M-Vest. To attend, interested parties must register as M-Vest members.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The firm provides a full array of financial services, including investment banking, private wealth management, institutional equity and fixed-income sales & trading, equity research, and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. Learn more at maximgrp.com .

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in digital asset mining, sustainable agriculture, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies, innovative business models, and strategic market positioning, AgriFORCE is committed to delivering long-term value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems. For more information, visit www.agriforcegs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated operational performance and future growth. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, market volatility, regulatory changes, and operational risks detailed in AgriFORCE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AgriFORCE assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

