Bety.com Crypto Casino Unveils Referral Program and VIP Club with Welcome Pack for New Users

Paranaque City, Philippines, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bety.com introduces a new refer-a-friend scheme with a welcoming bundle for its guests. With the project's VIP club and no restrictions in terms of deposits and withdrawals, many players are talking about Bety.com.

A Welcome Pack with Community Bonuses

New players can take advantage of four deposit bonuses that provide both bonus funds and cashback rewards:

First Deposit Bonus : 100% up to 300 USDT + 50 Free Loot Box Spins + 20% Cashback (claimed over 7 days).

: 100% up to 300 USDT + 50 Free Loot Box Spins + 20% Cashback (claimed over 7 days). Second Deposit Bonus : 80% up to 400 USDT + 100 Free Loot Box Spins + 20% Cashback (claimed over 7 days).

: 80% up to 400 USDT + 100 Free Loot Box Spins + 20% Cashback (claimed over 7 days). Third Deposit Bonus : 100% up to 500 USDT + 20% Cashback (claimed over 7 days).

: 100% up to 500 USDT + 20% Cashback (claimed over 7 days). Fourth Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 600 USDT + 20% Cashback (claimed over 7 days).

This structured reward system ensures that players receive a boost while benefiting from ongoing cashback incentives.

The Details of the Bety.com Referral Program

Bety.com introduces a multi-tier referral program that allows users to earn commissions based on their referrals’ activity. The structure is designed to benefit the growth of the project’s community:

Level 1 : 15% commission on direct referrals.

: 15% commission on direct referrals. Level 2 : 8% commission from second-level referrals.

: 8% commission from second-level referrals. Level 3 : 5% commission from third-level referrals.

: 5% commission from third-level referrals. Level 4: 2% commission from fourth-level referrals.

The referrers have no earning caps, they can receive a 30% commission, and may earn a maximum of $1,000. There is complete transparency in the referrers' dash, and referrers can view real-time referrers, bet values, and earnings.

VIP Club with Exclusive Benefits

Bety.com offers one of the most rewarding VIP clubs in online gaming. Players who level up gain access to exclusive perks:

Free Cryptocurrency Withdrawal : Available for users with no added fee for an ease of transaction.

: Available for users with no added fee for an ease of transaction. Lucky Spin Rewards : As one climbs through the VIP levels, larger and larger prizes become unlocked.

: As one climbs through the VIP levels, larger and larger prizes become unlocked. Exclusive Dedicated VIP Host : Personalized service and additional privileges for high-value members.

: Personalized service and additional privileges for high-value members. Level-Up Incentives: Unexpected rewards become unlocked a number of times with heightened VIP level.

This tiered VIP system ensures that loyal players receive ongoing rewards and incentives.

About Bety.com

Bety.com is a renowned Web3 casino, designed particularly for enthusiasts of gaming in cryptocurrencies. It has a rich collection of crypto-themed games (Hash Lottery and Dragon Tiger, for one) and crypto futures bets. With its application of blockchain technology, Bety.com ensures fairness, transparency, and security in its transactions.

Bety.com stands out by providing unlimited deposits and withdrawals, ensuring that users have full control over their funds. With no KYC requirements, players can deposit, play, and withdraw instantly without delays or unnecessary verifications.

Additionally, Bety.com supports multi-language functionality, making it accessible to players from different regions worldwide.

The project community, with its profitable refer-a-friend offering, high-value welcoming incentives, and VIP privileges, has many options accessible to it. Learning more about the project is easy with a quick glance at its official website and its social network pages (listed below).

