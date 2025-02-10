SimiTree Promotes Natalie Alexander to Director of Cost Reporting

Hamden, CT, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leader in post-acute healthcare consulting and outsourced services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Natalie Alexander to Director of Cost Reporting.

Natalie has been with SimiTree for over two years, specializing in cost reporting, budgeting, data analytics, and financial strategy for home health and hospice providers. In her new role, she will oversee the cost report team, ensuring accurate, timely, and compliant cost report submissions for Medicare and Medicaid providers.

Rob Simione, Senior Vice President at SimiTree, highlighted the significance of Natalie’s promotion:

"Natalie’s expertise and leadership will enhance our ability to support providers through the complex world of cost reporting. Her deep understanding of financial operations and regulatory requirements makes her an ideal fit for this role."

Natalie holds a Master of Accountancy from Lindenwood University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Central Missouri. Passionate about helping healthcare organizations optimize financial performance, she provides strategic guidance and education to agencies nationwide.

As the nation’s leader in Medicare cost report preparation, SimiTree is committed to providing unparalleled expertise and support to post-acute care providers.

