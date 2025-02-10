Kvika banki hf.: Publication of annual financial statements on Wednesday 12 February

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the year 2024 at a board meeting on Wednesday 12 February. The financial statements will subsequently be published after the domestic market has closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be held the next day, at 08:30 on Thursday 15 August, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, where Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika, and Eiríkur Magnús Jensson, CFO, will present the company's financial results.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ir@kvika.is

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.