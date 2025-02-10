DNA Plc: Changes in the Board of Directors

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 FEBRUARY 2025, 3:00 pm EET

Telenor Finland Holding Oy, the sole shareholder of DNA Plc, has decided to make the decisions related to the composition of the Board of Directors, which belong to the Extraordinary General Meeting, without holding a General Meeting. The decisions are being made legally in accordance with the Companies Act Chapter 5 Section 1.

Mette Eistrøm Krüger will move to position outside the Telenor Group and resigned from her position as a member of the Board of Directors of DNA Plc as of 17 February 2025. Elisabeth Melander Stene has been chosen as a member of the Board of Directors of DNA as of 17 February 2025.

Jon Omund Revhaug, Chair of the Board of Directors of DNA Plc, resigned from his position as the Chair as of 1 April 2025, as he moves within the Telenor Group from helm of Telenor Nordics to helm of Telenor Asia. Sigvart Voss Eriksen, who will take over as the helm of Telenor Nordics, has been chosen Chair of the Board of Directors of DNA with effect from 1 April 2025.

Thomas Thyholdt will continue as a member of the Board. The total number of Board members will remain at three.

