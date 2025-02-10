Heart Valve Devices Market Outlook: USD 38.2 Billion by 2034, Expanding at 11.7% CAGR with Rising Cardiovascular Cases | Exclusive report by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heart valve devices market (mercado de dispositivos de válvula cardíaca) is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advancements in minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedures. The market, valued at approximately USD 10.9 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2034.

The heart valve devices industry is characterized by intense competition and rapid technological advancements. Key players are actively investing in research and development to create next-generation devices that improve patient outcomes. Regulatory frameworks such as the FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Program have facilitated the approval of innovative solutions, accelerating market growth.

Key Players:

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Foldax Inc.

Novostia SA

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Corcym UK Limited

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH

Anteris Technologies Ltd

Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Minimally invasive procedures, such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR), are gaining traction due to reduced recovery times and lower procedural risks compared to traditional open-heart surgeries. The market’s growth is further supported by ongoing clinical trials and regulatory approvals, ensuring a steady influx of novel products.

Key Strategies of Market Leaders

Investment in Research and Development

Top companies are investing heavily in developing new heart valve technologies that improve patient safety, reduce complications, and enhance device longevity. Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations

Companies are acquiring smaller firms and forming partnerships to expand their portfolios and enter new markets. For example, larger companies often acquire startups specializing in next-generation heart valve devices. Geographic Expansion

Leading players are expanding into emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil, where the demand for cardiovascular treatments is rising due to increasing healthcare infrastructure. Regulatory Approvals and Clinical Trials

To ensure product safety and effectiveness, companies are conducting clinical trials and securing approvals from regulatory bodies such as the FDA and European Medicines Agency before launching new devices.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Heart Diseases

Heart valve disorders are becoming more common due to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and increasing cases of diabetes and high blood pressure. This has increased the demand for effective treatment solutions, boosting market growth.

Advancements in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Traditional open-heart surgeries come with risks and long recovery periods. However, minimally invasive techniques like transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) offer safer alternatives, leading to higher adoption rates.

Increasing Geriatric Population

Older adults are more prone to heart valve diseases. With the global population aging rapidly, the demand for heart valve devices is expected to grow significantly.

Technological Innovations

Companies are developing next-generation heart valve devices with improved durability, better biocompatibility, and enhanced performance. Innovations such as biodegradable and tissue-engineered heart valves are shaping the future of the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives and Healthcare Policies

Many governments and healthcare organizations are promoting heart health programs and funding research in cardiovascular treatments. Supportive policies and reimbursement plans encourage patients to opt for advanced heart valve procedures.

Top Market Trends

Adoption of AI and IoT in Heart Valve Devices: Artificial intelligence is being integrated into heart valve devices to enhance precision and patient monitoring. Emerging Markets: Developing countries are investing in healthcare infrastructure, creating lucrative opportunities for heart valve device manufacturers. Focus on Personalized Medicine: Tailored valve solutions based on individual patient anatomy and needs are gaining traction.

Overall Industry Insights

The heart valve devices industry is part of the broader cardiovascular devices market, which includes diagnostic tools, monitoring equipment, and therapeutic devices. Innovations in materials science, such as the use of biocompatible polymers and nanotechnology, are transforming the industry. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, coupled with rising healthcare awareness, continues to drive the market forward.

Market Segmentation

Type of Heart Valve Aortic Valve Less than 20 mm 20-23 mm 23-26 mm More than 26 mm Mitral Valve Less than 26 mm 26-28 mm 29-31 mm More than 31 mm Tricuspid Valve Pulmonary Valve

Material Biological Valves TAVI Surgical Others Mechanical Valves

Age Group Pediatric Patients Adults Geriatric Patients

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America held the largest market share in 2022, driven by high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a large patient pool. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, attributed to increasing healthcare investments and awareness campaigns.

Market Outlook and Future Prospects

The heart valve devices market is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and better access to healthcare. Innovations in biodegradable and smart heart valves will further accelerate market expansion.

The global heart valve devices market is projected to reach billions of dollars in revenue over the next few years.

The increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures will shape future market trends.

Emerging markets will become key contributors as healthcare systems improve worldwide.

Why This Report is Useful for Decision-Makers and Investors

Comprehensive Market Insights – Helps stakeholders understand the current trends and growth potential of the heart valve devices industry.

– Helps stakeholders understand the current trends and growth potential of the heart valve devices industry. Investment Guidance – Identifies high-growth segments and emerging opportunities for investors.

– Identifies high-growth segments and emerging opportunities for investors. Strategic Business Planning – Provides key data for companies looking to expand or introduce new products.

– Provides key data for companies looking to expand or introduce new products. Competitive Analysis – Offers a detailed look at the strategies of top market players.

