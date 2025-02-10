Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2025, with Key Player Profiles for Heliospectra, Nexus, Rough Brothers Inc, Agra Tech and Logiqs

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial greenhouse market size has grown rapidly in recent years, growing from $35.58 billion in 2024 to $39.34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for fresh produce, increasing population, climate change and extreme weather events, sustainability and organic farming.



The commercial greenhouse market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $60.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urbanization and limited arable land, government incentives and regulations, consumer preferences, export opportunities.

Major trends in the forecast period include research and development, technological advancements, sustainable and eco-friendly practices, smart and automated greenhouses, vertical farming, controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), specialty crop production, circular agriculture, health and wellness products.

Increasing population and low availability of arable land are the key factors driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. The vine seed production in greenhouse farming is more than double that of conventional cultivation, attributed to regulated media and environmental conditions. For instance, in July 2022, according to a report published by the United Nations, the current world population stood at 7. 9 billion in 2021, with projected increases to 8. 5 billion in 2030, 9. 7 billion in 2050, and 10. 9 billion in 2100. in 2.03 trillion people may still experience hunger. As a result, current arable land is under pressure to grow more food by using soil treatment devices. Thus, the situation of increasing food demand and decreasing arable land is expected to boost the growth of the commercial greenhouse market, which provides a better harvest both in terms of quality and quantity than the traditional methods.



The increasing demand for organic food is anticipated to propel the growth of the commercial greenhouse market going forward. Organic food refers to agricultural and food items that are produced by specific organic farming practices that prioritize environmentally sustainable and natural methods of farming. Commercial green houses are used in organic food production to minimize the use of synthetic pesticides and reduce food safety risks under favorable climate conditions. For instance, in May 2023, according to the Organic Trade Association, a US-based business association, there were 59,149 organic food sales in 2021, and this has increased to 61,670 in 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand for organic food is driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse market.



Major companies operating in commercial greenhouse are innovating advanced greenhouse films to provide reliable services to customers. Advanced greenhouse films are specialized, high-performance materials designed to optimize light transmission, thermal insulation, and durability for enhanced crop growth and environmental control in greenhouse agriculture. For instance, in November 2022, UbiQD, Inc. is a US-based advanced materials manufacturing company launched UbiGro Inner-600 and UbiGro Inner-650. UbiGro Inner-600 is used for increasing fruit sets and fruit size in crops like cannabis, strawberries, floriculture, and tomatoes. UbiGro Inner-650 is used for vegetative crop types and crops where overall plant growth is important. UbiGro Inner-600 and UbiGro Inner-650 are deisgned to work better for specific light-level conditions and target better individual crop types.



Leading companies in the commercial greenhouse sector are increasingly pursuing a strategic partnership strategy to enhance their capabilities. Strategic partnerships involve companies utilizing each other's strengths and resources to achieve shared benefits and success. For example, Endurant Energy, a full-service clean energy project developer based in the United States, has teamed up with Bluehouse Greenhouse. This collaboration aims to fulfill the energy needs of a new 2.8 million square foot greenhouse currently under construction in Southern California. Bluehouse Greenhouse is a US-based sustainable agriculture firm focused on developing and operating large-scale, high-tech greenhouses and energy centers.



Major companies operating in the commercial greenhouse market include Heliospectra AB, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers Inc., Agra Tech Inc., Logiqs BV, Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions BV, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Richel Group, Hort Americas, International Greenhouse Company, Top Greenhouses, Poly-Tex Inc., Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd, Omni Structures International, Europrogress S. r. l., DeCloet Greenhouse Manufacturing Ltd., Luiten Greenhouses B. V., DutchGreenhouses B. V., Green Tek Inc., Texas Greenhouse Company Inc., Cravo Equipment Ltd., Hoogendoorn Growth Management B. V., Van Wingerden Greenhouse Company Inc., Growers Supply Company Inc., Atlas Manufacturing Inc., Rimol Greenhouse Systems Inc., GGS Structures Inc., A&B Packing Equipment Inc., CropKing Inc., Harnois Industries Inc., Multinovavent Greenhouse Company LLC, Agrofarma Inc., AgriTech Solutions LLC, Svensson USA Inc., BW GLOBAL Structures Inc., Conley's Manufacturing and Sales Corp., Netafim USA Inc., Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects B. V.



This report focuses on commercial greenhouse market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Glass Greenhouse; Plastic Greenhouse

By Equipment Type: Cooling Systems; Heating Systems; Other Equipment

By Crop Type: Fruits; Vegetables; Flowers & Ornamentals; Nursery Crops; Other Crops

Subsegments:

By Glass Greenhouse: Traditional Glass Greenhouse; High-Performance Glass Greenhouse; Automated Glass Greenhouse

By Plastic Greenhouse: Polyethylene Greenhouse; Polycarbonate Greenhouse; Tunnel Greenhouse

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $39.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $60.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Commercial Greenhouse Market Characteristics



3. Commercial Greenhouse Market Trends And Strategies



4. Commercial Greenhouse Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics And Covid And Recovery On The Market



5. Global Commercial Greenhouse Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Commercial Greenhouse Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Commercial Greenhouse Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Commercial Greenhouse Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Commercial Greenhouse Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

6.2. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Equipment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cooling Systems

Heating Systems

Other Equipment

6.3. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Crop Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Other Crops

6.4. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Glass Greenhouse, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Traditional Glass Greenhouse

High-Performance Glass Greenhouse

Automated Glass Greenhouse

6.5. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Plastic Greenhouse, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Polyethylene Greenhouse

Polycarbonate Greenhouse

Tunnel Greenhouse

7. Commercial Greenhouse Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis



30. Commercial Greenhouse Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. Commercial Greenhouse Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Commercial Greenhouse Market Company Profiles

Heliospectra

Nexus

Rough Brothers Inc.

Agra Tech Inc.

Logiqs

31. Commercial Greenhouse Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions BV

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Richel Group

Hort Americas

International Greenhouse Company

Top Greenhouses

Poly-Tex Inc.

Stuppy Greenhouse

The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd

Omni Structures International

Europrogress S. r. l.

DeCloet Greenhouse Manufacturing Ltd.

Luiten Greenhouses B. V.

DutchGreenhouses B. V.

Green Tek Inc.

32. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard



33. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial Greenhouse Market



34. Recent Developments In The Commercial Greenhouse Market



35. Commercial Greenhouse Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



