Avid Bioservices Launches New Company Website Designed to Boost Company Brand Awareness and Enhance the Visitor Experience

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the launch of its new corporate website. The new site, which can be visited at www.avidbio.com, combines Avid’s elevated brand story and visual identity with improved functionality and navigation, all aimed at enhancing the visitor experience, particularly for current and prospective customers.

The reimagined Avid website captures the company’s elevated brand through the tagline, “Discover the Avid effect.™”, helping educate visitors on the differentiation that positions the company as one of the industry’s leading, most trusted biologics CDMOs. It offers a completely revamped customer experience highlighted by user-friendly navigation, improved accessibility, video interaction, and educational resources.

“As a company that places the highest priority on delivering exceptional quality service and exceeding the expectations of our customers, we felt compelled to bring that same ethos to our online presence,” said Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid. “We take great pride in unveiling our new company website as a showcase to the Avid brand, capturing the spirit of our team, our unrivaled expertise, world-class facilities, and personalized process. For those that already have a relationship with Avid, we expect the new site will align with their experience. For those just getting to know us, we hope it will serve as a trusted and valuable resource for exploration, education, and engagement.”

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.



Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With more than 30 years of experience producing biologics, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com