Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 10 February 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 3 FEBRUARY 2025 TO 7 FEBRUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 03/02/2025 3 960 € 17,0000 € 67 320,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 04/02/2025 3 900 € 17,0263 € 66 402,50 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 05/02/2025 4 479 € 17,8294 € 79 857,90 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 07/02/2025 277 € 17,8000 € 4 930,60 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



