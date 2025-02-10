Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 10 February 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 3 FEBRUARY 2025 TO 7 FEBRUARY 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|03/02/2025
|3 960
|€ 17,0000
|€ 67 320,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|04/02/2025
|3 900
|€ 17,0263
|€ 66 402,50
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|05/02/2025
|4 479
|€ 17,8294
|€ 79 857,90
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|07/02/2025
|277
|€ 17,8000
|€ 4 930,60
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment