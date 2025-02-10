Compound Chocolate Industry on Track for $44.1 Billion Valuation by 2034: Fact.MR

Rockville , Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global compound chocolate market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 27.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Compound chocolate has gained popularity due to its cost-effectiveness and culinary advantages. Unlike real chocolate, which relies on cocoa butter, compound chocolate is made with vegetable fats, significantly reducing production costs. This lower cost appeals to manufacturers, particularly in price-sensitive regions, allowing them to offer competitively priced products without compromising profitability.

One of the key advantages of compound chocolate is its superior heat stability. Cocoa butter, found in real chocolate, is prone to melting at higher temperatures, making it less suitable for warmer climates. In contrast the vegetables fats in compound chocolate have a higher melting point, making it ideal for use in tropical regions where heat is a concern. This stability is especially beneficial for confectioneries, bakery and other products that need to maintain their shape and texture in warm conditions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global compound chocolate market is projected to grow at 4.8% (CAGR) and reach US$ 44.1 billion by 2034

(CAGR) and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 3.2 billion between 2019 to 2024

between 2019 to 2024 South Asia & Oceania is a region that is estimated to hold a market share of 15% in 2024

in 2024 Predominating market players include Barry Callebaut, Cargill, ADM, Palsgaard, Fuji Oil, Blommer Chocolate Company, Bellcolade, Puratos, Yake China Co., Beryl’s Chocolate & Confectionery, and Benns.

White chocolate under chocolate flavor is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.6 billion between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 497.9 million collectively Between year 2024 & 2034.





“Widespread use of cocoa butter alternatives like palm oil, coconut oil, and specialized vegetable fats has a substantial influence on compound chocolate production and supply.” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Companies are continually developing new flavors, textures, and formulations to cater to diverse consumer preferences. This includes creating sugar-fee and vegan options, which are increasingly in demand as consumers prioritize health and dietary choices.

Geographic expansion into emerging markets is another key strategy for growth among players. By entering regions with rapidly growing consumer bases, companies are tapping into new opportunities and increase their market share. This expansion is often supported by strategic partnerships and acquisition, which enable companies to broaden their reach and diversify their product portfolio.

Sustainability has also become a focal point for companies in the compound chocolate market. Companies are emphasizing eco friendly practices and ethical sourcing of ingredients. These sustainability initiatives not only enhance brand reputation but also meet the rising demand for products that are both high-quality and socially responsible.

In 2022, Barry Callebaut introduced the second generation of chocolate, more than 140 years after the original. This new generation allows brands and artisans to align with consumer preferences for natural flavors and healthier options.

Key Market Players Driving the Compound Chocolate Market

Key players in the compound chocolate industry are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, ADM, Palsgaard, Fuji Oil, Blommer Chocolate Company, Bellcolade, Puratos, Yake China Co., Beryl’s Chocolate & Confectionery, and Benns.

Industry News in the Compound Chocolate Market

In 2022, Barry Callebaut Group began constructing its third manufacturing facility in India, located in the Ghiloth industrial area near Neemrana, about 120 km from Delhi. This new chocolate and compound factory will establish India as Barry Callebaut’s largest chocolate-producing market in the Asia-Pacific region. Upon completion, the company’s total investment in India over the past five years is expected to exceed CHF 50 million.

In 2024, Cargill launched its upgraded NatureFresh Professional Chocolate Indulgence Range, offering block chocolates, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips. Developed in collaboration with top Indian bakers, the range includes Intense Dark, Dark, Milk, and White variants, known for their rich cocoa flavor, creamy texture, and superior sheen. Utilizing DoMiReCo processing technology, these chocolates ensure consistent quality and cater to bakery and ice cream applications, with a shelf life of 12-15 months.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Compound Chocolate market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based the Chocolate type (Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Chunks, Chocolate Coatings, Chocolate Slabs, Chocolate Bars, and Other Chocolate (such as cocoa powder, and cocoa butter substitutes)) End-users (Industrial Users (Packaged Food Manufacturers and Packaged Bakery & Confectionery), Foodservice Users (Bakeries, Cafes, Restaurants, Confectionery Shop, Cake Shops, Patisserie and Others) and Household Users), Application (Confectionery (Candies, Biscuits and Cookies, Ice Cream Coatings and Others), Bakery Products (Cakes & Pastries, Doughnuts, Bread and Rolls and Others), Dairy Products (Milk Drinks, Yogurt Coatings and Others), Beverages (Hot Chocolate Mixes, Other Chocolate-flavored Drinks and Others), and Others), Flavor (Dark Flavor Chocolate, Milk Flavor Chocolate, White Flavor Chocolate, and Other Flavored Chocolate) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, MEA).

