Inspired Entertainment Announces Long-Term Contract Extension with Moto Hospitality

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, is excited to announce the early extension of its partnership with Moto Hospitality, the UK’s largest motorway service operator. This exciting agreement extends the existing contract by an additional five years.

This contract extension represents a milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Inspired and Moto Hospitality, built on trust, shared objectives, and a commitment to innovation. As part of this extended partnership, Inspired will enhance Moto's offerings by rolling out its market-leading Vantage B3 terminal, which will replace the current Flex cabinets. Both teams will continue to work closely together to foster growth and enhance service delivery.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Moto Hospitality,” said Peter Davies, Managing Director, Leisure Division of Inspired. “The success of our relationship is a testament to the strength of our collaboration, and this contract extension underscores our commitment to a shared vision for the future. Our progress in this next phase will further solidify our position as industry leaders while allowing us to continue providing exceptional products and services to Moto.”

Michelle Madeley, Operations Director of Moto Hospitality, added, “We have built a fantastic working relationship with Inspired Gaming, and we are excited about what lies ahead. Together, we are focused on driving strategic initiatives and best practices while delivering an exceptional product offering to our customers. This contract extension further reinforces our long-lasting relationship with Inspired.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

