Amerigo Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 13th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (“Amerigo”) (ARG:TSX, ARREF:OTCQX), based in Vancouver, British Columbia focused on producing copper from mining waste are retuning capital to shareholders, today announced that Aurora Davidson, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 13th, 2025

DATE: February 13th

TIME: 10:30 AM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/4gxYz6m

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 12, 13, 14, and 17

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Amerigo recently announced its 2024 production results which beat guidance on all measurables

In addition to 2024 results, Amerigo announced 2025 guidance which projects a strong year of production and cash generation

Amerigo provides investors direct exposure to copper prices, while returning capital through quarterly dividends, performance dividends, and share buybacks



About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

