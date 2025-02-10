Viva Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 12th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Gold Corp (“Viva” or the “Company”) (VAU:TSXV, VAUCF:OTCQB), with operations in Tonopah, Nevada and focused on the permitting and development of the Tonopah Gold Project, today announced that Jim Hesketh, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 12th, 2025

DATE: February 12th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ErtN1E

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 12, 13, 14, and 17

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Viva recently announced very encouraging drill results from its 100% owned Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada, right in the heart of American mining country

The Company will now move into pre-feasibility study work which will lead into the permitting process

Permitted projects in Nevada tend to command premium valuations compared to projects without permits. Viva will be entering the permitting process this year to take the Tonopah Gold Project into production



About Viva Gold Corp:

The Tonopah project sits in the middle of gold mining country about a half hour drive south of the Round Mountain mine owned by Kinross Gold and controls a major land position on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. Viva has consistently grown the gold resources at Tonopah since 2018 and is in the completed two drilling programs in 2024, both of which have been targeted to potentially increase the gold resource while also upgrading the confidence level of known gold mineralization. The Company plans to update the resource model and initiate Pre-Feasibility Study in 2025, both of which are major catalysts and value creation events for shareholders.

Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year veteran in the mining space who has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career. James has surrounded himself with equally experienced mining professionals both on the management team and the board.

The Tonopah Gold Project, a potential open pit, heap leach/mill opportunity, has all the hallmarks of a successful mining development project as key infrastructure is in place and is supported by compelling economic PEA studies.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange “VAU”, on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva currently has ~132.9 million shares outstanding and boasts a best-in-class management team and board with decades of gold exploration and production experience. The Company is advancing its high-grade Tonopah Gold Project in mining friendly Nevada with the support of several institutional shareholders. More information can be found on https://www.Sedar.Com and please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

Viva is committed to developing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible fashion. These values are aligned with management’s core values and permeate throughout our decision-making process.

