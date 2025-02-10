AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multicorp International, Inc. (OTCPINK: MCIC) is pleased to announce its arrangement with 40 Brightwater LLC.

On February 3, 2025, Multicorp International, Inc. entered into an Exchange Agreement with 40 Brightwater LLC, exchanging 3,000,000,000 Preferred and 3,250,000,000 Common Stock Shares for 2,000,000 Gold Backed Cryptocurrency Tokens.This transaction will allow Multicorp International, Inc. to establish solid and stable assets backed by Gold, opening doors to access the financing needed to acquire a core business to increase real value for MCIC shareholders.

MultiCorp International Inc. Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives and Expansion Plans

About MultiCorp International, Inc.

Multicorp International, Inc. is a diversified leader in health, energy and agriculture, announces a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating its growth and expanding its market presence. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures and acquisitions, is fortifying its organizational infrastructure and is preparing for significant advancements in the stock market.

About 40 Brightwater LLC

40 Brightwater LLC is a private holding company focusing specifically on acquiring private entities and merging its holdings with public companies by leveraging its financial network and resources through its Managing Member, President & CEO Shannon Newby.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. Any offer will be made only through a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus as part of an effective registration statement.

This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation to purchase securities.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and could differ materially from actual events.

Contact: J. A. Coleman, J.a.coleman1512@gmail.com