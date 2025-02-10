Citel Announces Launch of MCK – an AI-Powered Managed Service Provider

Amherst, NY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citel, a global leader in the design and manufacture of IP telephony migration solutions, is excited to announce the launch of MCK, an AI–powered managed service provider with the skills, resources, and experience to improve productivity, maintain networks and security systems, and offer a range of long-lasting business benefits.



MCK became a distinguished member of the Citel Group in 2005. Together, the legacy spans over three decades and has been built on cultivating unparalleled expertise across the entire spectrum of communications and networking technologies. With a strategy to expand the business in its core markets, the United States and Europe, as well as partner globally with service providers, Citel is continually developing cutting-edge products and services that not only meet the current needs of our clients but anticipate the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow’s communication landscape.



This is showcased in the company’s launch of MCK, an AI-powered managed service provider that, from customised SD-Wan configurations, business to specialised loT security for a smart manufacturing floor, continually optimises performance, predicts issues, and ensures seamless integration with every element purpose-built to deliver tailored solutions that align with a business’s unique professional goals.



“Experience the future of business infrastructure with our revolutionary technology driven service,” said a spokesperson for Citel. “We’ve shattered the traditional model by seamlessly integrating network and physical security into one robust, AI-enhanced solution. From SD-WAN and managed LAN switches to wireless access points, security cameras, door phones, telephony, and collaboration tools, we orchestrate every aspect of your digital and physical workspace.”



The story of MCK is deeply intertwined with that of Citel Group, a narrative of innovation, perseverance, and technological breakthroughs in both voice and data networking. 30 years ago when Citel’s visionary engineers embarked on a mission to revolutionise the communications industry, these pioneers stood out from their peers by developing unique technologies that would set new standards in both cloud voice communications and cloud data networking.



Citel’s legacy of innovation continued to grow, and in 2005, the company reached a pivotal moment with the acquisition of MCK Communications. This strategic move allowed them to significantly expand product offerings and technological capabilities in both voice and data networking. By combining MCK’s expertise with Citel’s innovative spirit, it was possible to extend the features and functionality of central PBX systems to a wider range of applications, including branch offices, call centres, and retail locations, while simultaneously enhancing data networking capabilities for these diverse environments.



Throughout Citel’s history, the company has remained committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in integrated voice and data technologies. The team of engineers and innovators continues to build upon the strong foundation laid by their predecessors, constantly exploring new ways to enhance connectivity, improve efficiency, and drive business success through advanced, unified communication and networking solutions.



In recent years, this has led to a strong emphasis on integrating robust cybersecurity measures into Citel’s voice and data solutions, recognising the critical importance of protecting both communication streams and data assets in today’s digital world. Additionally, the company is at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance its integrated systems, developing smart, adaptive solutions that can learn and evolve to meet each client’s unique voice and data networking needs.



This is highlighted in MCK’s new affordable Managed IT Services for businesses that offer AI-powered network solutions with human excellence. These include:



Unified SASE (Unified Secure Access Service Edge): This Cloud-Native Service combines network security and wide-area networking into a single cloud-native service. The Unified SASE solution delivers seamless, secure access to applications and data, regardless of location, enhancing both security and performance for remote and on-site teams.



Secure Networking: MCK’s Secure Networking solutions offer robust, enterprise-grade security to protect a business from cyber threats. With comprehensive network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and secure VPNs, this enterprise-grade protection ensures that data and communications always remain protected.



System Collaboration: Designed to enhance communications and strengthen security with MCK’s integrated cloud-based voice and security services, the system collaboration solution includes high-quality HD voice, omni-channel contact centre solutions, and AI-powered video surveillance, alarms, and perimeter security systems. Designed for scalability, the managed package ensures robust protection and seamless communication for a business.



Cyber Security: MCK Managed Cyber Security Service offers proactive, round-the-clock monitoring and management of an IT infrastructure. Utilising advanced AI-powered threat detection and response technologies to safeguard a business from cyber-attacks, the expert team ensures systems are always up-to-date and compliant with the latest security standards.



These advancements in AI and cybersecurity represent the next chapter in Citel’s ongoing commitment to innovation, ensuring that MCK continues to lead the way in secure, intelligent, and efficient integrated voice and data technologies.



Citel encourages businesses of all sizes seeking a Managed Service Provider that handles all IT management, security, and technology in perfect harmony



About Citel



Founded in 1995 in Nottingham, UK, as a developer of computer telephony integration (CTI) applications, Citel has grown over the last decade to become a global leader in the design and manufacture of IP telephony migration solutions. With the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of network-edge products enabling enterprises to realise the cost and productivity benefits of IP telephony, Citel has been delivering cutting-edge solutions and services for over 30 years.



