SoldierStrong Joins Forces With Patriot Mobile to Assist Military Veterans in Taking Their Next Steps Forward

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing revolutionary medical technology to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country, and Grapevine, Texas wireless provider, Patriot Mobile, today announced they are joining forces to expand access to medical technology to veterans.

“We are excited to help SoldierStrong be the hands and feet of Jesus to our nation’s heroes,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile CEO. “The men and women who are injured in service to our country deserve access to the best medical care available, and Patriot Mobile is proud to help SoldierStrong in this effort.”

Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell phone service by providing dependable, nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional all U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom.

Dr. Chris Meek, who co-founded SoldierStrong following his experience at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, praised Patriot Mobile’s support for military members, veterans, first responders and their families.

“SoldierStrong is enthusiastic about Patriot Mobile’s financial support, which helps uplift our shared mission to remember, honor and celebrate our heroes in uniform, especially those injured in service to our country,” Meek said. “Patriot Mobile has made a positive impact not just on its local community but also on the community of military veterans nationwide.”

Meek continued, “The same integrity and dedication that Patriot Mobile’s people devote to their work and in service to others will make a difference in the lives of veterans living with severe spinal cord injuries and paralysis, as well as the debilitating impacts of post-traumatic stress. It’s a true honor to work with and receive support from Patriot Mobile. Without the support of organizations like Patriot Mobile, SoldierStrong would be unable to benefit the lives of so many deserving veterans.”

Contributions from Patriot Mobile will fund SoldierStrong’s efforts to donate wearable robotic exoskeletons, known as SoldierSuits, which are used to aid paralyzed veterans in walking again, as well as BraveMind virtual reality software and hardware systems used to treat post-traumatic stress in post-9/11 veterans. SoldierStrong has donated more than $7 million in revolutionary medical technologies since 2013, including 30 SoldierSuits and 30 BraveMind systems to date.

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7 million in advanced medical technology, including 30 SoldierSuits and 30 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

