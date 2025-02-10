Bhad Bhabie Launches $BHAD: A Community Token Built with Purpose

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, is shaking up the crypto world with the launch of $BHAD, a community-driven token designed to make a real impact. Unlike typical celebrity crypto projects that often leave fans feeling burned, $BHAD stands for transparency, accountability, and purpose. She is proving once again that she’s more than just a viral sensation.





This isn’t just another vanity project. $BHAD was created to support two things close to Bhad Bhabie’s heart: funding cancer research and furthering her music career. She’s pledged 50% of her limited 20% stake in the token to cancer research, demonstrating her commitment to using her platform for something bigger than herself.

What Makes $BHAD Different?

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Danielle has transformed viral fame into a multimillion-dollar career spanning music, beauty, and now cryptocurrency. With $BHAD, she’s taking her entrepreneurial spirit to new heights, using blockchain technology to connect with her fans and supporters in an entirely new way.

At a time when many celebrity tokens have been labeled “pump-and-dump” schemes, $BHAD is taking a new approach. It’s fully community-owned, meaning no hidden agendas or backdoor deals. Every transaction has a purpose: to fund cancer research or to grow the creative community surrounding the token. Danielle’s hands-on involvement, from helping lock tokens to hosting live Q&As on X (formerly Twitter) shows her commitment to doing things the right way.

The $BHAD community is already growing fast, with over 1,000 members active on Telegram and countless more on Instagram, X, and TikTok. Known as "Bhadies," this group is proving that crypto can bring people together for something bigger than profits.

She’s inviting the top 20 $BHAD holders to her 22nd birthday bash at Magic City, Atlanta’s biggest strip club. It’s her way of giving back to the people who believe in $BHAD and showing love to her biggest supporters.

Why the Crypto Community Should Care

$BHAD isn’t about hype or quick profits. It’s a project designed to bring the crypto and creative worlds together and set a new standard for what blockchain and celebrity initiatives can achieve together. By connecting the crypto space with a greater cause, $BHAD is proving that digital assets can have real-world meaning and impact.

How to Get Involved

$BHAD tokens are now available through public sale. Whether you’re a fan, a crypto enthusiast, or just someone who wants to make a difference, this is your chance to join a movement that’s about more than just money.

Learn more at www.bhad.xyz and follow along on X , Instagram , or Telegram for updates.

About Bhad Bhabie

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, became a viral sensation with hits like “Gucci Flip Flops”, featuring Lil Yachty, and “Bestie” featuring Kodak Black and Megan Thee Stallion. Now, she’s using her platform to give back and inspire change. With $BHAD, she’s proving that influence can be used for good—and that crypto doesn’t have to be shady to succeed.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.