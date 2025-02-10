Patrick Sterns Joins PearlX as VP of Policy and Regulatory Affairs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PearlX, an energy infrastructure and capital partner that provides reliable, clean and smart grid power systems to multifamily properties, has appointed Patrick Sterns as Vice President of Policy and Regulatory Affairs. With nearly 15 years of experience in the solar energy industry, Sterns brings a wealth of knowledge on multifamily solar policy and regulatory leadership that will help position PearlX as a forerunner in delivering revenue-generating clean energy assets to multifamily owners, operators and tenants.

At PearlX, Sterns will focus on driving regulatory advancements, improving opportunities to provide grid resilience and enabling new pathways for multifamily properties and their tenants to access affordable clean energy. His goals include expanding Virtual Power Plant (VPP) options for multifamily renting communities, expanding access to innovative financing solutions, and addressing regulatory barriers in multifamily solar adoption for both low-income and market-rate renters.

Prior to joining PearlX, Sterns was most recently the Senior Director of Policy and Strategy, Western States at SunPower. Sterns’ other previous roles include Senior Commercial Solar Director at Solar Technologies, a leader in solar and energy storage solutions in California, and Multifamily Partnerships Manager at Grid Alternatives, a nonprofit focused on bringing solar power and workforce development to low-income communities. His early experience in solar installation and sales and extensive history of running advocacy campaigns has left him with a passion for advancing policies that bridge the gap between energy providers, property owners, and tenants, particularly in multifamily housing.

“Patrick’s dedication to creating expanded equitable access to clean energy aligns seamlessly with PearlX’s mission,” said Jim Brown, CEO at PearlX. “His leadership and track record of advocating for policy solutions that deliver tangible benefits to both people and the communities they live in are invaluable.”

In his previous roles, Sterns has spearheaded broad coalition efforts to protect and strengthen policy frameworks like virtual net metering, which enables multifamily residents to benefit from onsite renewable energy. He has also led regulatory efforts to make battery installations more cost-effective in multifamily properties, and helped shape and implement programs such as California’s Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) initiative, which provided rebates for solar on affordable housing.

“I’m thrilled to join PearlX at such a pivotal time for the clean energy industry,” said Sterns. “Multifamily solar represents an opportunity to bring the benefits of renewable energy to underserved populations, lower energy costs for all ratepayers, and improve public health outcomes. It’s where housing, clean energy, climate policy and electrification efforts all overlap. I look forward to advancing PearlX’s mission to provide multifamily owners, operators, and tenants with access to no-cost solar installations and bring the benefits of clean energy to those who have historically had less access.”

About PearlX

Founded in 2019, PearlX is an energy infrastructure and capital partner that works with multifamily owners and operators across the U.S. to provide clean, reliable smart grid power systems to thousands of residents at a reduced rate, while increasing NOI for owner-operators. Through installing and operating solar and battery storage systems and other electrification amenities on multifamily properties, PearlX helps multifamily property owners meet their ESG goals with no capital outlay. To learn more about PearlX, visit: https://pearlx.com/

