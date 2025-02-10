Vistar Media to Power NextGrad’s Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Network Across North America





NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of out-of-home (OOH) media , is excited to announce a new partnership with NextGrad , North America’s largest and only higher education advertising network operating exclusively inside high schools. Under this partnership, Vistar will power NextGrad’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) network end-to-end across over 1,100 high schools in the United States and Canada. NextGrad is currently live on Vistar’s Ad Server, Player and supply-side platform (SSP) in the U.S., with expansion plans underway in Canada, to be completed in 2025.

“We are thrilled to support NextGrad in bringing their unique value proposition to life,” said Eric Lamb, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media. “This partnership reinforces Vistar’s commitment to powering innovative DOOH networks and showcases the strength of our technology in delivering secure, scalable and reliable solutions. Together, we’re helping NextGrad expand their reach while driving meaningful engagement with their audiences.”

NextGrad’s network provides advertisers seamless access to Gen Z and Gen Alpha students, delivering more than 1.3 billion annual impressions. By switching their entire network of 350+ screens to Vistar Media’s SSP in just 90 days, NextGrad has unlocked significant efficiencies, including faster creative uploads, enhanced reporting capabilities and secure technology that has elevated NextGrad’s reliability across school districts.

“Switching to Vistar Media’s software solutions has been a game-changer for our business,” said Michael Margolies, President & CEO at NextGrad. “Our old content management system was 10 times slower. This partnership has made everything more efficient—from managing our network to troubleshooting on our terms, freeing up our team to focus on driving value for our partners.”

He continued, “We looked at Vistar as one of the gold standards in the industry and wanted to partner with someone who could elevate us as a brand. The support we’ve received has only confirmed we made the right decision. Vistar’s team is on our side, helping us grow and innovate. It truly feels like we’re all in this together.”

NextGrad’s network features digital advertising kiosks strategically placed inside high schools, delivering content during school hours throughout the academic year. With Vistar’s technology, NextGrad has improved its ability to securely manage their inventory, distribute ads, monitor their network, and deliver unmatched efficiency to its advertising partners, which include colleges, universities and military organizations.

Matt Fitzgerald, Director, Enterprise Sales at Vistar Media, also commented on the partnership: “At Vistar, we’re dedicated to empowering innovative networks like NextGrad with the tools they need to succeed. By leveraging our end-to-end technology solutions, NextGrad is not only streamlining operations but also setting a new standard for engagement in the education sector. We’re proud to support their mission of connecting with students across North America in a meaningful and impactful way."

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server, player, and device management system and Adstruc traditional OOH planning tool – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 30 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About NextGrad

NextGrad is North America's largest higher education media network, currently operating in 80 markets, 30 American states, and 8 Canadian provinces. NextGrad provides information and inspiration to students, while promoting local, regional and national post-secondary programs inside high schools, literally helping graduates decide what's next. The NextGrad network is seen 8 hours a day and 9 months a year every school day, delivering over 100 million monthly and over 1.3 billion annual impressions.

