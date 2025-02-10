Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

10 February 2025 Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 3 February 2025 regarding the shares to employees’ programme.

The share price was fixed at NOK 147.65, after deduction of the 25% discount from the volume weighted average market price on 7 February 2025.

In connection with this programme, the following primary insiders have bought shares:

Per A. Sørlie, President & CEO has bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Per A. Sørlie owns 165,852 shares and holds 165,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Per Bjarne Lyngstad, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bought 501 shares. Following this transaction, Per Bjarne Lyngstad owns 62,455 shares and holds 42,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen, Executive Vice President (EVP), bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen owns 31,274 shares and holds 78,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Gisle Løhre Johansen, Executive Vice President (EVP), bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Gisle Løhre Johansen owns 22,475 shares and holds 42,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President (SVP), bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Dag Arthur Aasbø owns 56,755 shares and holds 34,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Ole Gunnar Jakobsen, Plant Director, Sarpsborg Site, bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Ole Gunnar Jakobsen owns 34,022 shares and holds 42,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Sveinung Heggen, General Counsel, bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Sveinung Heggen and related parties own 26,863 shares and holds 34,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Liv Longva, Senior Vice President (SVP), bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Liv Longva owns 12,938 shares and holds 34,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Knut-Harald Bakke, Director Investor Relations, bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Knut-Harald Bakke owns 1,954 shares and holds 18,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Arundel Kristiansen, employee elected member of the board of Borregaard ASA, bought 501 shares. Following this transaction Arundel Kristiansen owns 1,948 shares in Borregaard.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

