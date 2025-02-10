IoT Chips Market Size to Surpass USD 1159.417 Billion by 2032, at 9.75% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Chips Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The IoT Chips Market Size is estimated to grow from USD 502.11 billion in 2023 to USD 1159.41 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period.”

The increasing share of the IoT system, together with more advanced connectivity technologies and an expanding demand for low power, high-performance chips for intelligent solutions in different sectors, is propelling this growth.

By Product, Processors and Sensors Segments Leadership and Growth Trends

The processors segment dominated the IoT chips market in 2023, accounting for 33% share owing to high demand for advanced sensors across healthcare, automotive, and smart home segments. This makes both sensors as well as processors play a significant role in improving the performance as well as innovation of IoT device.

Sensors are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment of this market during the forecast period (2024–2032) they are driven by the rising need for sophisticated sensors across smart homes, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and industrial IoT, and enabling real-time monitoring, automation, and decision-making.

By Connectivity, Wi-Fi and Cellular Networks Segments in the IoT Chips Market: Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2023, the Wi-Fi segment dominated the IoT chips market with a 35% share, driven by its stable, high-speed connectivity in smart homes, healthcare, industrial automation, and automotive applications. Innovations like Wi-Fi 6 and 7 offer enhanced speeds, lower latency, and improved security.

From 2024 to 2032, the Cellular Networks segment is expected to grow the fastest, fueled by the demand for long-range, reliable connectivity. Cellular 5G technologies enable high-speed, low-latency, and high-capacity applications across healthcare, automotive, and smart cities.

By End User, Consumer Electronics and Healthcare Segments in the IoT Chips Market: Growth Dynamics

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment led the IoT chips market with a 25% share, driven by the rising integration of IoT chips in smartphones, smart wearables, and home appliances, catering to the demand for connected, efficient solutions. Advancements in low power consumption and connectivity further strengthen this segment.

the Healthcare segment is expected to grow the most From 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing use of IoT-enabled medical devices and wearables for real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and personalized care.

Regional Analysis of the IoT Chips Market: North America and Asia-Pacific

In 2023, North America dominated the IoT chips market, holding a 39% share, driven by advanced technology infrastructure, high R&D investments, and the rising demand for connected devices in sectors like healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors, with the U.S. leading smart city projects, industrial automation, and healthcare innovation.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to grow the fastest Over the forecast period (2024-2032, fueled by technological advancements, government support for digital transformation in countries like China, India, and Japan, and increased IoT adoption in smart homes, healthcare, industrial automation, and connected transportation. Additionally, the deployment of 5G and semiconductor advancements are boosting IoT chip adoption in the region.

Access More Research Insights of IoT Chips Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/iot-chips-market-2423

