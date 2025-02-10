Vaccine Technologies Market to Reach $90.6 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vaccine Technologies Market by Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant, Conjugate and Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and Others), Delivery Method (Parenteral, Oral, and Nasal), and Type (Monovalent Vaccines, and Multivalent Vaccines): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "vaccine technologies market" was valued at $48.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $90.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Vaccine Technologies Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A172299

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the vaccine technologies market is driven by rise in demand for vaccines due to rise in infectious diseases, advancements in biotechnology, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. Government initiatives to promote vaccination programs, along with rise in healthcare awareness, contribute to market expansion. In addition, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for effective immunization strategies worldwide continue to fuel the market growth. However, the cold chain storage and logistics challenges may restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancement in vaccines provides an opportunity for the market growth.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $48.5 Billion Market Size in 2033 $90.6 Billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 348 Segments covered Technology, Delivery Method, Type, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of infectious disease

Growing trend towards preventive healthcare

Government immunization programs and initiatives Opportunity Technological Advancement Restraint Cold chain storage and logistics challenges

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A172299

The recombinant, conjugate and subunit vaccines segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By technology, the recombinant, conjugate and subunit vaccines segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the vaccine technologies market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to their significant advantages in safety, efficacy, and adaptability. Recombinant vaccines are designed using genetic engineering techniques, allowing for the precise targeting of antigens, which results in enhanced immune responses and reduced side effects. This precision makes recombinant vaccines highly effective against a wide range of infectious diseases. Conjugate vaccines, which link polysaccharides to proteins, have been particularly successful in preventing bacterial diseases, such as meningitis and pneumonia, by boosting the immune response in young children and vulnerable populations. Subunit vaccines, containing only the essential pieces of pathogens (like proteins), offer improved safety profiles by reducing the risk of adverse reactions compared to traditional whole-pathogen vaccines.

The parenteral segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By delivery method, the parenteral segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifth of the vaccine technologies market revenue. Parenteral administration, which includes routes like intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intradermal injections, ensures that vaccines are delivered directly into the bloodstream, providing a faster immune response compared to other delivery methods. This delivery method also allows for the precise control of dosage and the ability to target specific areas of the body for optimal immune stimulation. In addition, parenteral vaccines tend to have higher stability and efficacy, contributing to their widespread adoption in both routine and emergency vaccination programs.

The multivalent vaccine segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By type, the multivalent vaccine segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-third of the vaccine technologies market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to its ability to provide protection against multiple diseases with a single dose. This capability reduces the need for multiple vaccinations, making it more convenient and cost-effective for both healthcare providers and patients. Multivalent vaccines are particularly important in regions with limited healthcare access, as they simplify immunization schedules and increase vaccination coverage. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of diseases that require broad-spectrum immunity, such as respiratory infections and certain cancers, has increased the demand for multivalent vaccines. Advances in biotechnology and development of more efficient production methods have also contributed to the growth of the segment, enabling manufacturers to produce these vaccines on a larger scale.

North America held the largest market share in 2023.

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for almost half of the vaccine technologies market revenue, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and strong presence of key pharmaceutical companies. The region benefits from well-established regulatory frameworks and a high level of innovation in vaccine technology, driving the adoption of new and improved vaccine solutions. In addition, North America's large population base and high level of awareness about immunization contribute to rise in demand for vaccines, further boosting the market growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic development, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increase in government initiatives focused on vaccination programs. Countries like India and China are investing heavily in the development of local vaccine production, which is expected to make vaccines more accessible and affordable to their large populations. Furthermore, rise in incidence of infectious diseases, along with rise in healthcare awareness is expected to drive the market growth.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A172299

Leading Market Players

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

AstraZeneca

CSL Limited

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Bavarian Nordic

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

GSK plc.

Bharat Biotech International Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the vaccine technologies market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Endoscopy Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Lung Monitoring Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Retinal Biologics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Cold Plasma Implant Treatment Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter