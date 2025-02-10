Thermoform Packaging Market Size Worth $75.6 Billion by 2033 | CAGR: 4.5%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Thermoform Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Aluminum, and Paper and Paperboard), Type (Clamshell Packaging, Blister Packaging, Skin Packaging, and Others), Heat Sealing Coating (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Hot Melt-based), and End-Use Industry (Food and Beverage, Electronics, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "thermoform packaging market" was valued at $49.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $75.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global thermoform packaging market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in demand for convenient and lightweight packaging solutions and growth in the pharmaceutical industry and medical device packaging. However, high initial tooling costs hinder the market growth. Moreover, advancements in thermoforming technologies presents additional opportunities for thermoform packaging. Innovations such as improved materials, automation, and design precision are enabling manufacturers to produce lighter, stronger, and more sustainable packaging solutions. The use of advanced polymers such as recyclable and bio-based materials, is reducing environmental impact while maintaining performance standards. Moreover, enhanced thermoforming processes such as deep draw thermoforming and multi-layer forming, allow for the production of complex shapes and designs, providing greater flexibility and customization options for packaging. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for the thermoform packaging market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023

By material, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global thermoform packaging market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Plastics provide excellent barrier properties that protect products from moisture, light, oxygen, and contaminants, thus extending shelf life, particularly for perishable items. This is especially significant for food packaging, where maintaining freshness and safety is paramount. In addition, plastic thermoform packaging is lightweight, reducing transportation costs and overall carbon emissions during distribution. This dual benefit of protection and lightweight construction solidifies plastic's role as a packaging material of choice.

Blister packaging segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

Based on type, the blister packaging segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global thermoform packaging market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Blister packs offer clear visibility of the product, which increases consumer trust and influences purchasing decisions. The ability to incorporate graphics, branding elements, and secure designs has made blister packaging highly desirable in competitive markets such as personal care, electronics, and consumer goods. The versatility, coupled with effective marketing potential, ensures blister packaging's continued relevance and growth in the thermoform packaging market.

Solvent-based segment maintains its dominance by 2033

By heat sealing coating, the solvent-based segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global thermoform packaging market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Advancements in packaging technology are boosting the demand for high-performance coatings. Thermoform packaging is used across multiple industries beyond food, such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and consumer goods, where reliable and secure seals are essential. The high adhesion and heat resistance properties of solvent-based heat sealing coatings make them ideal for such diverse applications, providing flexibility to manufacturers in designing complex packaging shapes and ensuring optimal performance across various environments.

Food & beverage segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global thermoform packaging market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Thermoforming offers faster production cycles, lower tooling costs compared to other packaging techniques such as injection molding, and greater design versatility. Manufacturers quickly adapt their production lines to meet changing market demands, reduce lead times, and offer custom solutions. This adaptability supports product differentiation in the highly competitive food and beverage market and provides significant cost savings, while maintaining the high-quality standards demanded by consumers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023, representing 4.8% of the CAGR. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in Asia-Pacific are seeing rapid growth, driven by rise in aging population, increasing health awareness, and advancements in medical technology. Thermoform packaging provides an ideal solution for packaging pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and diagnostic kits, offering both protection and compliance with stringent regulations. The versatility of thermoform packaging in creating custom-shaped, sterile, and secure containers plays a significant role in supporting the growth of this sector.

Leading Market Players:-

Amcor Ltd.

Placon Corporation

Display Pack Inc.

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Tamarack Packaging, Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Sinclair & Rush Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Winpak LTD



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global thermoform packaging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

