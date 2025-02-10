Walmart Grocery Market Share to Increase with Rising Demand for Digital Shopping and Value-Oriented Options

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Walmart Grocery Shopper: Consumer Insights and Competitive Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into consumer insights of Walmart shoppers, focusing on demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behaviors related to dietary and shopping choices. It also explores the current retail grocery market landscape, Walmart's sales trends, as well as competitive strategies.

The report covers Walmart's US sales trends and e-commerce performance from fiscal years 2019 to 2024, and provides estimates of Walmart's US grocery market share from 2021 to 2024. It analyzes the reasons behind and implications of shifts in consumer perceptions and behaviors, highlighting future market opportunities.

Included are numerous tables with numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics, as well as various marketing photographs. The report offers an in-depth look at historical trends impacting the food and beverage market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Inflation Drives Consumers to Walmart: A Value-Oriented Advantage

Walmart's Competitive Strategies for Growth

Key Consumer Demographics

Scope

CHAPTER 2: RECENT HISTORICAL TRENDS HIGHLIGHTS

RISING PRICES: FROM SUPPLY CHAIN CRUNCHES TO INFLATION

Rising Prices Impact Consumer Behavior Cutting Back on Household Expenses Private Labels Are More Desirable as Prices Rise The Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food, and Many Are Changing Their Purchasing Decisions Consumers Find Price More Important for Food Purchase Decisions in 2024

SNACKING AND HEALTHY EATING HABITS Snacking Trends Are Important to Retail Grocery Sales Trends in 2022 Changes to Snacking Habits in 2023

ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING AND CONVENIENCE FOOD OPTIONS The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services in 2021 and 2022 Frequency of Grocery Shopping in 2023: In-Person vs. Online Use of Food Carryout and Delivery Methods in the Last 12 Months Frequency of Food Carryout and Delivery Habits in the Last 3 Months Frequency of Food Carryout and Delivery Habits Now Compared to 12 Months Ago Expected Changes to Food Carryout and Delivery Habits in the Next 12 Months

WORK HABITS Food Trends in the Context of Changes to Work Changes to Work Patterns Continued in 2022 Working from Home in 2023 Work from Home Ability and Frequency Working at a Co-Working Space or Working from Home Work Habits in 2024 Typical Work Weeks Typical Work Arrangements

PERSONAL FEELINGS OF WELLBEING Reporting Negative Mental States in 2023 Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2024



CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW AND GROCERY MARKET TRENDS HIGHLIGHTS

FAILURE OF THE PROPOSED KROGER-ALBERTSONS MERGER

US ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING WELL BEHIND OTHER COUNTRIES, BUT THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES FOR EXPANSION AND CONTINUED HOUSEHOLD ADOPTION

BRICK AND MORTAR STORES EXPANDING AND PROMOTING E-COMMERCE OPTIONS

Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases Private Label Products Are a Driver of In-Store Traffic, Online Sales, and Retailer Loyalty Launching Online Grocery Shopping Via Third-Party Delivery Companies Expanding Direct Grocery Store Ordering Options "Dark Stores" or Grocery Fulfillment Centers Can Increase Operational Efficiency Third-Party Ordering Platforms Make Offering Online Groceries Possible for Independents Continuing Challenges to Online Grocery Services Satisfying Consumer Desires Pickup Can Solve the Last-Mile Problem

CONVENIENCE CAN BE THE ULTIMATE SELLING POINT FOR BUSY CONSUMERS Online Grocery and Prepared Meals from Retailers Sourced Fruits + Veggies" Meal Kits Meal Delivery Services

CLEAN LABEL TRENDS There Is No Single Universal Definition of "Clean Label" Popular Media Effects on Food Perceptions: Healthfulness, Safety, Environmental Sustainability, and Human and Animal Welfare Are Scrutinized Different Levels of Processing Unprocessed and Minimally Processed Foods Processed Culinary Ingredients Processed Foods Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs) Some Grocery Products Are Shedding the Image of Being Highly Processed Companies Are Investing in Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility Emphasizes Absence of Undesirable Ingredients



CHAPTER 4: WALMART SALES AND COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES HIGHLIGHTS

WALMART SALES TRENDS US Net Sales by Merchandise Category E-Commerce Sales Grocery Market Share

COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES

CHAPTER 5: WALMART SHOPPER DEMOGRAPHICS HIGHLIGHTS

WALMART SHOPPING PENETRATION

TRENDS BY GENDER

TRENDS BY AGE BRACKET

PATTERNS BASED ON HOUSEHOLD INCOME

REGIONAL DIFFERENCES

URBAN, SUBURBAN, AND RURAL CONSUMERS

EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT

PRESENCE OF CHILDREN IN THE HOUSEHOLD

RACE/ETHNICITY

TRENDS BY PLANT-FORWARD DIETS FOLLOWED

ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPERS (FOOD DELIVERY AND PICKUP SERVICES)

CHAPTER 6: CONSUMER PSYCHOGRAPHICS AND MOTIVATIONS FOR EATING CHOICES HIGHLIGHTS

CONSUMERS WHO SHOP AT WALMART FREQUENTLY SHOP AROUND

REASONS CONSUMERS SHOP FOR GROCERIES AT WALMART

HOW CONSUMERS WOULD BE CONVINCED TO SHOP FOR GROCERIES AT WALMART MORE OFTEN

REASONS CONSUMERS DO NOT SHOP FOR GROCERIES AT WALMART MORE OFTEN

FOOD PRICES, SNAP BENEFITS, AND SHOPPING AROUND

PRIORITIES WHEN CHOOSING WHERE TO SHOP FOR GROCERIES

PRIORITIES PLACED ON FOOD CHARACTERISTICS

GROCERY SHOPPING AND MEAL PLANNING HABITS

COOKING SKILLS

ORGANIC FOOD PURCHASES

FOOD PROCESSING AND CLEAN INGREDIENTS AND LABELS

WILLINGNESS TO PAY MORE FOR PREMIUM FOOD CHARACTERISTICS

HUMANE TREATMENT OF ANIMALS AND LOCAL SOURCING

SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS What Consumers Think about Sustainability Issues and Sustainable Lifestyles Recycling and Composting Services Thoughts on Packaging and Waste Consumers Think that Environmental Responsibility Is Personal

CONSUMER ATTITUDES ON FOOD AND HEALTH Cooking Attitudes Attitudes on Convenience Foods, Being Busy, and Stress Nutrition and Health Attitudes Attitudes on Premium Foods and Paying for Food

OPENNESS TO NEW FOOD EXPERIENCES

Attitudes on Exercise and Alternative Medicine



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6aakk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.