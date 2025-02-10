Wealth Management Sector Scorecard: Key Factors Shaping the Wealth Management Sector in 2025

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Wealth Management Sector Scorecard 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital investment platforms have been a hot topic in the wealth industry. As they seek to capture more market share, traditional players are recognizing their value and acquiring or partnering with them. Many players are investing in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide customers with the personalized service they yearn for, with some players turning to Big Tech companies to aid them.



This report assesses the key themes that are transforming the wealth management market right now, utilizing a thematic scoring methodology to identify which companies will do well in the market in the future-and the companies that will falter as a result of their lack of investment in and focus on these key wealth management themes. This report scores the world's leading wealth management companies against the 10 themes that are impacting their industry the most. The resulting thematic engine helps identify the strongest and weakest players in the wealth management sector.



Report Scope

Traditional wealth players must invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning for personalized services.

ESG services are crucial, with multiple ESG funds and ratings being launched.

Addressing regulatory, data privacy, and cybersecurity issues is vital for longevity.

Reasons to Buy

This scorecard predicts the likely leaders and laggards in the wealth management sector over the next five years.

This enables users to gain a competitive advantage as it gives a top-down comprehensive outlook on key players in the wealth management sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Themes

Sector Scorecard: Wealth Management

Appendix

Company Coverage Includes:

ABN Amro

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of China

Banque

Barclays

BMO

BNP Paribas

BNY Mellon

Charles Schwab

China Merchants Bank

Citigroup

DBS

Deutsche Bank

Edmond de Rothschild

EFG International

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

ICBC

Investec

J. Safra Sarasin

J.P. Morgan

Julius Baer

Lombard Odier

Morgan Stanley

NatWest

Nordea

Northern Trust

Nedbank

OCBC

Pictet

RBC

Rothschild & Co

Santander

Societe Generale

Standard Chartered

TD Bank

UBP

UBS

Vontobel

Wells Fargo

Raymond James

ICICI

Betterment

Wealthfront

Acorns

Vanguard

Moneyfarm

Wealthify

Empower Retirement

True Wealth

Fidelity

Robinhood

SoFi

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Scalable Capital

Credit Agricole

CIC

SigFig

Santander

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq8i0f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.