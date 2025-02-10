Wealth Management Sector Scorecard: Key Factors Shaping the Wealth Management Sector in 2025

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Wealth Management Sector Scorecard 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital investment platforms have been a hot topic in the wealth industry. As they seek to capture more market share, traditional players are recognizing their value and acquiring or partnering with them. Many players are investing in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide customers with the personalized service they yearn for, with some players turning to Big Tech companies to aid them.
This report assesses the key themes that are transforming the wealth management market right now, utilizing a thematic scoring methodology to identify which companies will do well in the market in the future-and the companies that will falter as a result of their lack of investment in and focus on these key wealth management themes. This report scores the world's leading wealth management companies against the 10 themes that are impacting their industry the most. The resulting thematic engine helps identify the strongest and weakest players in the wealth management sector.
Report Scope
- Traditional wealth players must invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning for personalized services.
- ESG services are crucial, with multiple ESG funds and ratings being launched.
- Addressing regulatory, data privacy, and cybersecurity issues is vital for longevity.
Reasons to Buy
- This scorecard predicts the likely leaders and laggards in the wealth management sector over the next five years.
- This enables users to gain a competitive advantage as it gives a top-down comprehensive outlook on key players in the wealth management sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Themes
- Sector Scorecard: Wealth Management
- Appendix
Company Coverage Includes:
- ABN Amro
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Bank of China
- Banque
- Barclays
- BMO
- BNP Paribas
- BNY Mellon
- Charles Schwab
- China Merchants Bank
- Citigroup
- DBS
- Deutsche Bank
- Edmond de Rothschild
- EFG International
- Goldman Sachs
- HSBC
- ICBC
- Investec
- J. Safra Sarasin
- J.P. Morgan
- Julius Baer
- Lombard Odier
- Morgan Stanley
- NatWest
- Nordea
- Northern Trust
- Nedbank
- OCBC
- Pictet
- RBC
- Rothschild & Co
- Santander
- Societe Generale
- Standard Chartered
- TD Bank
- UBP
- UBS
- Vontobel
- Wells Fargo
- Raymond James
- ICICI
- Betterment
- Wealthfront
- Acorns
- Vanguard
- Moneyfarm
- Wealthify
- Empower Retirement
- True Wealth
- Fidelity
- Robinhood
- SoFi
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Scalable Capital
- Credit Agricole
- CIC
- SigFig
- Santander
