Italy Loyalty Programs Market Future Growth Dynamics 2025: 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics & Consumer Demographics - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Italy is expected to grow by 15.7% on annual basis to reach US$2 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in Italy has recorded a CAGR of 17.6% during 2020-2024.
Italy's loyalty market will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.4% during 2025-2029. The loyalty market in Italy is expected to increase from US$1.73 billion in 2024 to reach US$3.31 billion by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Italy. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
Report Scope:
- Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Navigate through future direction of the loyalty programs and platforms market by understanding strategic initiatives taken by key players to gain market share and innovation.
- In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Market Dynamics in Italy: Understand emerging opportunities and future direction of the loyalty programs and platforms market, key drivers, and trends. Benefit from a detailed market segmentation with 50+ KPIs.
- Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: Value and volume key performance indicators (KPIs) help in developing an accurate understanding of market dynamics.
- Competitive Landscape: Get a snapshot of competitive landscape with key players and market share in Italy. Formulate your strategy by gaining insights into the current structure of the market.
- Develop Strategies to Gain Market Share: Create and fine tune your targeting strategy in the loyalty sector, identify growth categories and target specific segments across the value chain; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.
- Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. Get a detailed view on retail spending dynamics across consumer segments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.31 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.4%
|Regions Covered
|Italy
Key Topics Covered:
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Italy. Below is a summary of key market segments.
Italy Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Ecommerce Spend
- POS Spend
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Italy
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
- Points programs
- Tier-based programs
- Mission-driven programs
- Spend-based programs
- Gaming programs
- Free perks programs
- Subscription programs
- Community programs
- Refer a friend program
- Paid programs
- Cashback programs
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument Driven
- Others
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
Italy Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Management Platform
Italy Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
- In House
- Third Party Vendor
Italy Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms
- Software
- Services
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcz2cy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment