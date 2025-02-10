RNA Based Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Reach USD 40.81 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global RNA based therapeutic market size was valued at USD 8.04 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 34.69 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

RNA therapies use RNA molecules to modify gene expression through the use of RNA interference and antisense technologies. RNA therapies are used to treat infectious infections, cancer, and genetic problems. One of the most promising fields of contemporary drug development is RNAi therapies. This is because it may selectively silence gene expressions to treat illness targets that were previously unreachable. In order to create innovative therapies for a range of chronic illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, uncommon diseases, neurological disorders, etc., pharmaceutical corporations are aggressively funding RNAi therapeutics research.

Nearly 300 million individuals worldwide are impacted by the estimated 7,000 uncommon illnesses that are now recognized. Any ailment, condition, or disease that affects fewer than 200,000 Americans is considered a rare disease. Together, more than 30 million Americans suffer from more than 10,000 uncommon illnesses.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Prevalence of genetic disorders

Therapeutics based on nucleic acids are in high demand due to the rising prevalence of genetic illnesses globally. Around 236,000 kids are born with sickle cell disease (SCD) in Sub-Saharan Africa each year, which is more than 80 times the amount in the US, according to statistics released in August 2022. Up to 90% of these babies pass away before they turn five. Furthermore, one of the most common genetic disorders is still cystic fibrosis (CF), which leads to the disease.

Personalized medicine demand

Many individuals are now taking different pharmacological regimens due to a wide variety of ailments. The medicines are designed to be widely used and are prepared using a range of salts and other components. Clients are given regular medications based on their therapy requirements. Not everyone is a good candidate for the acids, salts, and other chemicals present in generic therapies. Practitioners are able to provide patients with customized medications depending on their bodies' requirements because of RNA-based therapies.

Opportunities in the RNA Based Therapeutic Market

In May 2024, to help create a robust and sustainable end-to-end African vaccine ecosystem, BioNTech SE and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations ("CEPI") are deepening their strategic alliance. Up to US $145 million will be provided by CEPI to help BioNTech develop clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities as well as research and development capabilities for mRNA vaccines at the company's Kigali, Rwanda, location.



Regional Insights

Growing public & private investments are driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the RNA based therapeutic market in 2024. Because of its strong R&D infrastructure, clear regulatory framework, and significant public and private expenditures, North America has a dominant position in the market. Businesses have been urged to expedite their clinical programs by the FDA's simplified approach to RNA therapies, especially for vaccines.

In February 2024, 9 research teams received more than $12.7 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to investigate the enormous potential of RNA in biotechnology applications, from cancer treatments to crop disease prevention. NSF’s Molecular Foundations for Biotechnology (MFB) program, a partnership with the National Institutes of Health’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), will award $1 million to $1.65 million to each team. In order to assist the development of cutting-edge research technologies, NHGRI is also preparing to make more investments in RNA biology initiatives. New funding announcements are anticipated later in 2024.

The rise in usage of personalized medicine is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing RNA based therapeutic market during the forecast period. Because tailored medicine is becoming more and more important, Japan has a sizable market for RNA-based vaccines and therapies in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, there is a great deal of promise for RNA-based treatments and vaccines due to the high prevalence of infectious illnesses in the Asia Pacific region. The market for RNA-based therapies is growing throughout APAC, mostly due to the growing populations of the nations that make up the region, including China and India. Furthermore, these nations are still in the early stages of growth and are seeing quick improvements and advancements. As a result of these advancements, the region's healthcare system continues to strengthen.

Market Segmentation

By type, the RNA antisense segment dominated the RNA based therapeutic market in 2024. Antisense therapies have the advantages of being extremely specific to the target, producing a long-lasting therapeutic impact, and being quite quick to make. Additionally, antisense drugs are effective in more general therapeutic settings, such as cancer treatment.

By type, the RNA interference (RNAi) technologies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Mammal gene function research has benefited greatly from the use of RNA interference (RNAi). It enables the researcher to effectively target complementary transcripts and use the cellular machinery to quiet almost any gene using synthetic RNA interference triggers.

By application, the genetic disorders segment led the RNA based therapeutic market in 2024. The prevalence of uncommon diseases is not negligible, with about 7000 different kinds of these illnesses. Approximately 300 million people suffer from uncommon illnesses nowadays. Approximately 90% of rare diseases have no recognized therapies, and approximately 70% of them manifest in childhood. Approximately 80% of uncommon diseases have a genetic basis.

By end-user, the research institutes segment dominated the RNA based therapeutic market in 2024. Research institutes are where innovation is bred. In order to build the human capital required for a knowledge-based economy, research institutes play a critical role in education and training. They offer an environment where academics and students may work on real-world issues, giving them experience and useful skills. In addition to improving graduates' employability, this guarantees a consistent flow of qualified workers capable of fostering innovation and economic expansion.

Competitive Landscape

ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp., Benitec Biopharma Limited, Genzyme Corporation, Silence Therapeutics PLC, and Cenix BioScience GmbH.

In January 2025, a new Danish biotech business at the forefront of cutting-edge RNA treatments, Inverna Treatments, announced its debut as a pioneer in the field.

In September 2024, the formal launch of Aurora Biosynthetics, a leading manufacturer of innovative RNA therapies, was announced. This marks the beginning of a new era in the Asia-Pacific region's production of RNA therapies.

, the formal launch of Aurora Biosynthetics, a leading manufacturer of innovative RNA therapies, was announced. This marks the beginning of a new era in the Asia-Pacific region's production of RNA therapies. In June 2024, the biotechnology startup Exsilio Therapeutics, which is creating genetic treatments for a variety of illnesses, said today that it had emerged from stealth with $82 million in Series A funding.



Recent Developments

In September 2024, the RNA Therapeutics Core, a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge facility and resource to promote the application of RNA technologies both inside and beyond the Mass General Brigham research ecosystem, was recently unveiled by the Mass General Brigham Gene and Cell Therapy Institute (GCTI).

In May 2024, Moderna, Inc. said that mRESVIA (mRNA-1345), an mRNA respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, has been licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent lower respiratory tract illness in individuals 60 years of age and older due to RSV infection. This is Moderna's second authorized mRNA product, and it was approved under a breakthrough treatment category.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

RNA Interference (RNAi) technologies

RNA Antisense

Inhibition

Microarray

Labeling

Purification

By Application

Genetic Disorders

Auto-immune Disorders

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders



By End-user

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





