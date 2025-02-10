Analog’s Timechain Revolution: Pioneering Proof-of-Time with $ANLOG Major Exchange Listings

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analog is set to become the gateway to blockchain’s future, powered by Timechain — a decentralised, boundary-breaking Layer-0 network. With the simultaneous listing of its native token, $ANLOG, on KuCoin, Bitget, MEXC and Gate.io, Analog takes a bold step forward in reshaping blockchain connectivity and expanding $ANLOG’s reach across the ecosystem.

The $ANLOG token will be listed for trading on February 10th at 11 AM UTC with an ANLOG/USDT trading pair. Deposits and withdrawals will also go live at this time. Public sale and Airdrop participants can trade their $ANLOG tokens or use them within Analog’s growing ecosystem, while all users can acquire the token on the open market.

Analog is led by a team of blockchain and DeFi experts with over 150 years of combined experience. The project has attracted major partners and investors including key players such as Tribe Capital, Near Foundation, Black Label Ventures, Wintermute, GSR, and DeSpread. These collaborations attest to the industry’s confidence in Analog’s potential to address the long-standing challenges of blockchain connectivity.

As a multi-purpose utility token, $ANLOG supports transaction validation, staking, and governance participation. The token is used to secure the Timechain, a layer-0 blockchain that enables seamless cross-chain data and transaction flow, addressing one of the most critical bottlenecks in blockchain technology today. Analog’s suite of products, including the Watch SDK and GMP protocol, further distinguishes it from competitors, offering accessible solutions for developers to build interoperable decentralized applications without limitations.

Analog’s ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with 50+ projects across DeFi, AI, NFTs, and gaming building on its technology. At the core of this growth are ecosystem dApps like Zenswap and Pixelport, which are deeply integrated into Analog’s infrastructure. Zenswap is revolutionising cross-chain swaps, enabling seamless asset transfers across multiple networks, while Pixelport is redefining NFT trading and digital ownership in a truly omnichain environment. Beyond these flagship dApps, a diverse range of projects — including Frax Finance, XYO, StationX, and Parami Protocol — are leveraging Analog’s Watch, GMP protocols, and automation tools to enhance cross-chain interactions, decentralised AI, and real-time data sharing.

Analog continues to solidify its leadership in blockchain through the innovative proprietary Proof-of-Time (PoT) consensus mechanism. This cutting-edge protocol — validated by two officially approved patents. These patents highlight Analog’s commitment to pioneering solutions that overcome the limitations of fragmented blockchain ecosystems. Proof-of-Time is designed to enhance security and scalability by leveraging verifiable delay functions (VDFs), ensuring accurate data flow and secure operations across diverse chains. Although still under development, this mechanism exemplifies Analog’s forward-thinking ethos, positioning it as a transformative force in Web3’s future.

Interest in Analog has been solidified by significant engagement on its testnet, which has attracted over 380,000 participants globally which have been verified through their innovative Proof-Of-Humanity system. The growing support, both on-chain and in the demand for its recent public token sale, reflects the industry’s enthusiasm for Analog’s approach to solving blockchain’s primary fragmentation challenges. The project is now positioned as a leading force in the $2 billion blockchain interoperability market which is poised for exponential growth as Web3 adoption soars.

Analog’s innovations have broad appeal. From retail investors and blockchain developers to validators, DeFi enthusiasts, and those exploring decentralized science (DeSci), the potential impact is immense. Analog’s innovative solutions also hold significant promise for AI projects, enabling seamless cross-chain communication for data sharing and computation. Even communities centered around memecoins can benefit from a unified blockchain ecosystem, unlocking new possibilities for token utility and connectivity. With such a wide range of use cases, Analog is a compelling proposition for anyone interested in the future of interconnected blockchains.

Analog’s focus on cross-chain interactions is critical as the space becomes increasingly fragmented. By enabling communication and transaction flow between different networks, Analog lays the groundwork for new levels of scalability, efficiency, decentralization, and connectivity across the broader Web3 and DeFi.

The debut of $ANLOG on leading exchanges will enhance liquidity levels while making it easier for any user to access the token which will power Analog’s ecosystem and suite of products.

Analog is the ultimate gateway for seamless blockchain connectivity, empowering developers to create dApps that work effortlessly across every network. Built as a natively chain-agnostic protocol, Analog redefines the multi-chain experience, enabling dApps and users to break boundaries and unlock new possibilities across blockchain ecosystems.

